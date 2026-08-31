BRICS Summit tariff spike underscores shortage of 200,000 branded rooms

Hotel Association of India has sought faster clearances, genuine single-window approvals and rationalised state-level taxes and levies to cut timelines and costs of establishing branded hotels, amid reports of daily room tariffs at some luxury hotels rising to lakhs of rupees ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi on 12-13 September.

The industry body sought government support in the form of industry status for priority-sector lending, fair utility tariffs, uniform infrastructure status across categories and enhanced FSI to unlock more rooms on the same land in space-constrained metros. The sops, HAI said, were needed to speed up the execution of more than 586 hotels that were signed in 2025 (across India) and will come up over the next few years, even as India faces a stark capacity gap in branded hotel rooms, which was leading to the sudden spike in room tariffs during large-scale events.

KB Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India (HAI), and chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The BRICS Summit alone will put considerable focus on room inventory and that spotlight is exposing a hard truth: our hospitality infrastructure has not kept pace with our tourism ambition.”

The top executive noted that while the Indian market has overcome a substantial hurdle in getting capital, the gap between demand for branded hotel rooms and supply has remained skewed.

“Consider the scale of the gap. India currently has only about 200,000–220,000 branded hotel rooms — for a country of our size and aspiration, that is starkly inadequate. And this gap isn’t static — it’s widening, with demand for branded rooms projected to grow at 8–10% CAGR through FY28. This isn’t a metro-only story either. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities, driven by pilgrimage travel, leisure tourism, weddings, and infrastructure-led business demand, are emerging as equally urgent growth frontiers that need branded capacity just as much as our large cities do,” Kachru said in a statement on Monday.

According to HVS ANAROCK data, nearly 14,199 branded rooms were added across 176 properties in 2025, while a further 64,118 branded rooms have been signed across 586 properties for future development, showcasing adequate investor confidence in India’s hospitality market.

“Government support must pivot from enabling capital to enabling velocity… three levers can accelerate this — industry status for priority-sector lending and fair utility tariffs; uniform infrastructure status across categories and city tiers, including tier-2/3, for long-tenure financing; and enhanced FSI to unlock more rooms on the same land in space-constrained metros,” Kachru said.