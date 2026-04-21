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Home / Industry / News / Brookfield platform Evren secures $600 mn to supply 300 MW RE to NTPC

Brookfield platform Evren secures $600 mn to supply 300 MW RE to NTPC

Brookfield-backed Evren raises $600 million for hybrid renewable project integrating solar, wind and storage to supply 300 MW power to NTPC under PPA

ReNew Energy

Representative image from file.

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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Evren, a platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy, announced on Tuesday that it secured about $600 million for the development of its firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) hybrid project in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.
 
The project, with an installed capacity of approximately 1 GW, integrates solar and wind power generation with a battery energy storage system to deliver dispatchable renewable power.
 
It has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to supply renewable power for a contracted capacity of 300 MW.
 
Lenders for the project include SMBC, Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, and BNP Paribas.
   
"Scheduled for commissioning in 2027, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,400 GWh annually and is projected to displace over 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year," it said in a statement.
 
This integrated approach strengthens grid stability, enhances energy security, and enables renewable energy (RE) to compete effectively with conventional sources of power. Advanced analytics and optimised capacity design enable the project to meet offtakers’ demand efficiently and cost-effectively, the platform stated.
 
Evren targets to build over 7 GW of RE assets in the next 4–5 years in some of the most resource-rich states in the country.
 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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