BSNL posts 10% growth in Q1 FY27 operational revenue to ₹4,418 crore

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's fourth-largest telecom services provider, posted a 10 per cent rise in revenue in the quarter ended June 2026 compared with the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, on a provisional basis, stood at ₹4,418 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, compared with ₹4,017 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the carrier's financials after a review meeting on Monday, adding that the state-run carrier's enterprise business segment and consumer mobility business had shown growth, while the consumer fixed-access segment remained almost flat.

"As far as our total revenue is concerned, directly from business operations, we have posted close to about a 10 per cent increase in revenue over last year. Last year, we closed Q1 at ₹4,017 crore. This year, we have closed Q1 at ₹4,418 crore. So there's a delta of ₹401 crore, an increase," Scindia said.

Scindia noted that BSNL's operating profit has steadily improved over the past few years, rising from around ₹2,100 crore two-and-a-half years ago to ₹5,100 crore in FY2024-25 and ₹7,500 crore in FY2025-26. Operating profit for Q1 FY27 was not disclosed.

He added that BSNL's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key telecom industry metric, had provisionally increased to ₹102.7 per month for the quarter ended June 2026 from ₹100 in the same period of the previous financial year.

The No. 4 carrier's ARPU lags that of private-sector players, primarily because a large majority of BSNL's customers are on 2G and voice services. The telco started offering 4G services last year with the intention of migrating customers from 2G to 4G and eventually to 5G.

The consumer fixed-access segment remained almost flat, with revenue rising to ₹960 crore in Q1 FY2026-27 from ₹950 crore in the same period last year.

The enterprise business segment emerged as the strongest performer, with revenue increasing to ₹1,745 crore from ₹1,463 crore, reflecting a 19.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

Scindia added that BSNL was also moving ahead with the rollout of an additional 22,000 4G sites, for which purchase orders have already been issued for a part of the project. The carrier will continue to invest in batteries, media and other network infrastructure.

"Our capex is on as planned, and we look forward to even more encouraging results in Q2 of FY2026-27," he said.