Built-to-suit on the rise for want of Grade A+ office segment in India

This trend — where spaces are custom-made and pre-leased — marks a shift from the typical cycle of leasing after construction. Industry insiders call this a huge positive for the Indian market, putting the country ahead of global peers that are growing at slower rates.

“When occupiers cannot find ready Grade A+ inventory in their preferred micro-markets, the only way to secure it is to commit early through forward-leasing, structured developer partnerships, and customised, built-to-suit formats that lock in space before it is even constructed,” said Amit Ramani, chairman and managing director (CMD), Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. The company’s “Managed Office” format that caters to built-to-suit enterprise workspace solutions has pre-committed close to 400,000 square feet (sq ft) through forward leasing, or in other words, securing Grade A/A+ assets ahead of the market rather than competing for them after construction.

Bharti Real Estate Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) S K Sayal had earlier told Business Standard that there was a big demand for Grade A+ office spaces in India amid a shortage of premium office real estate. “There are very few developers in this segment because here you need corporations with deep pockets. A rental or leasing model requires you to invest your entire corpus in advance, years before you actually start getting your money back in terms of revenue,” he had said.

Ramani pointed to data showing that GCCs account for over 40 per cent of India’s commercial real estate leasing. From a supply perspective, only about half of India’s total office stock qualifies as Grade A. Within that tier,the A+ subset — comprising modern, sustainability-certified, institutionally owned properties located in marquee business parks — represents an even smaller share.

According to Colliers India, annual leasing volumes across the top seven Indian cities surpassed all previous records, reaching 71.5 million square feet (msf), a notable 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. With demand outpacing supply additions in recent years, average vacancy levels in India have tightened further, dropping from around 18-20 per cent a few years ago to sub-15 per cent currently.

“India’s Grade A stock is likely to surpass 1 billion square feet (bsf) by 2030. Alongside strong supply addition and demand scale-up in Tier-I markets, we are likely to witness growing adoption of flex spaces, decentralised work models, and technology-adept sustainable buildings. Vacancy levels, meanwhile, could tighten further in the long-term, aligning with those in established global markets,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head-research at Colliers India.

Ramani added that the demand velocity was directly impacting the company, which added 41 new centres and 30,000 operational seats in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), all new supply in Grade A/A+ assets, with GCC client base contributing 23 per cent to rental revenue. “If India's office stock continues compounding anywhere near its historical pace, we're looking at a near-doubling of total stock by the 2036-2041 period, and Grade A+ will be the fastest-growing slice within that,” he noted.

According to JLL, India’s investment-grade office supply market is likely to add only 90-93 msf of space over the next three years, which is about 45 per cent of the total office supply planned. “Over the past two-three years, investment-grade buildings have accounted for 60-65 per cent of all new leasing activity in key cities and core markets, and given that, there is a likelihood of quality office supply being constrained against the strong demand momentum,” said Rohan Sharma, senior director, research & REIS (real estate intelligence service)-India at JLL. Sharma added that the trend comes at a time when India’s office leasing market has crossed critical thresholds of historic high net absorption numbers over 2024 and 2025.

He further said that the trend in India reflected a sentiment similar to that experienced by major Asia-Pacific hubs, where supply constraints — with the supply pipeline for the next two to three years being lower than previous averages — are pushing up rents in core and key office clusters. “Regional financial hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney are showing strong momentum with supply constraints in core city areas causing rents to be pushed upwards amid a strong demand momentum. Most of these cities are looking for strong pre-leasing trends in such quality assets,” he added.

However, India continues to trail global markets like the US and China in absolute terms. The US and China currently stand at 10.2 bsf and 6.2 bsf, respectively, while India's total office space may reach 2 bsf by mid-2030s. But Ramani noted that the quality mix was shifting fast, with Grade A buildings already accounting for just over half of total stock nationally, with cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad already at 68-70 per cent being Grade A.