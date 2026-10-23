Business confidence rebounds in Q2 FY27 after four quarters: NCAER

Business sentiment in India improved in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (July-September), ending four consecutive quarters of moderation, according to the latest Business Expectations Survey by the Delhi-based think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The NCAER Business Confidence Index (BCI) rose to 107.8 from 99.8 in the first quarter, ahead of the festival season. However, it remained well below the 142.6 recorded in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The survey, conducted in September amid prolonged geopolitical tensions, covered 502 firms across six cities.

Business confidence improved across all four components of the index. Nearly half of the firms expected overall economic conditions to improve over the next six months, up from 43.4 per cent in the previous quarter. The share expecting their own financial position to improve rose to 40.6 per cent from 37 per cent.

The share of firms calling the present investment climate positive rose to 29.5 per cent from 26 per cent, while the share expecting capacity utilisation to remain close to or above optimal levels rose to 93.6 per cent from 91.4 per cent.

The BCI rose for both large firms, to 120.3 from 111.6, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to 100 from 93.

The share of firms expecting higher domestic sales over the next six months rose to 70.5 per cent from 67 per cent, while the share expecting new orders to increase climbed to 63.1 per cent from 58.9 per cent.

On the trade front, 62.3 per cent of exporting firms expected exports to increase, up from 55 per cent. The share of firms expecting raw material imports to rise jumped to 55 per cent from 35.3 per cent.

The share of firms expecting ex-factory prices to rise over the next six months fell to 48.2 per cent from 60.4 per cent. NCAER said this could signal potentially lower inflation in the near future. The survey, however, captures expectations rather than actual price movements.

Cost pressures remained significant. About 60 per cent of firms expected raw material costs to rise, although that was down from 67 per cent in the previous quarter.