Businesses expect BRICS to deliver on trade, investment, supply chains

For Indian businesses, easier market access and lower regulatory barriers are among the key expectations from the summit, while economists see greater use of local currencies, stronger payment linkages, investment cooperation and energy security emerging as important themes.

“The real value will lie in easier market access, stronger supply-chain partnerships, investment flows, technology collaboration and efficient payment mechanisms,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.

The 11-member BRICS grouping accounts for around 26 per cent of global trade, but India's trade with several members remains heavily skewed towards imports. In fact, BRICS members China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia are among India's top three import sources, in that order.

“A meaningful outcome (of the summit) would be to turn political consensus into practical arrangements that reduce the cost, delay and uncertainty of doing business across BRICS markets,” International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Director Imran Khan said.

Businesses, therefore, seek concrete steps to lower non-tariff barriers, improve regulatory transparency, facilitate mutual recognition of standards, speed up customs procedures and enable digital trade documentation.

ICC Secretary General John Denton emphasised that trade rule fragmentation remains the single biggest challenge for BRICS members. “Businesses can adapt to different markets, but they struggle when they face a growing patchwork of rules, standards, procedures and requirements across borders,” Denton said.

The priority should be greater regulatory cooperation, mutual recognition of standards, digitalised trade processes and more connected border systems, Denton added.

FIEO also wants BRICS to focus on integrating Indian companies into emerging production and sourcing networks rather than viewing the grouping merely as an export market.

“The opportunity is not simply to sell more to BRICS countries. India should become an integral part of the production, sourcing and value chains being developed across these economies,” Ralhan said.

Economists expect financial connectivity to be another significant area of focus at the upcoming summit on Saturday and Sunday.

DBS Bank Senior Economist and Executive Director Radhika Rao said that discussions around local-currency trade, payment system linkages and reserve diversification are likely to focus on broadening the use of domestic currencies without actively challenging dollar dominance.

“Realistic outcomes would involve broader use of local currencies in trade, expansion of central-bank settlement arrangements, and stronger regional payment connectivity,” Rao said.

For India, this could complement efforts to expand the international use of its digital payments infrastructure through the Bank for International Settlements-led Project Nexus, which seeks to link instant payment systems across selected Southeast Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the ICC also flagged that a shift towards local currencies or alternative payment mechanisms alone would not resolve the friction businesses face in cross-border transactions.

“The key issue for business is whether payments and trade processes — via whatever mechanism — are fast, secure and interoperable,” ICC’s Denton said.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) cooperation is another potential area of interest, particularly amid efforts to build resilient and diversified supply chains. “Constructive India-China engagement on the sidelines on potential investment ties would be viewed positively,” DBS Bank’s Rao said.

Sources in the government have indicated that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the two-day summit.

“FDI liberalisation is nonetheless likely to proceed cautiously, with guardrails remaining closely tied to geopolitical developments,” Rao said.

The summit also comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia and concerns over energy markets. Any consensus on a common energy-security framework would be closely watched as BRICS includes a mix of major hydrocarbon exporters, fossil-fuel-dependent economies, clean-energy manufacturers and energy-intensive importers, Rao pointed out.

For Indian exporters, the immediate focus, however, remains on converting political goodwill into commercial opportunities across the expanded grouping.

“The real measure will be the commercial partnerships, investments and follow-up that emerges after the meetings,” ICC’s Khan said.

FIEO has called for stronger business-to-business engagement through sector-specific buyer-seller meetings, investment matchmaking, technology partnerships, joint ventures and regular business delegations.