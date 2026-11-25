The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹4,288 crore container terminal at state-owned Kamarajar Port, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

The port's second container terminal will be built in the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode, under which the private developer uses its own capital to build and operate the project.

The project involves developing a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), to be implemented in two phases.

The terminal’s development will also involve dredging, the cost of which, at ₹450 crore, will be borne by Kamarajar Port.

The terminal will be designed to handle large container vessels, including those with capacities of up to 24,346 TEUs and an overall length of 400 metres, with a design draft of 18 metres. This will strengthen Kamarajar Port Ltd’s (KPL’s) ability to handle larger mainline vessels and improve connectivity with international shipping routes, the Cabinet said.

The terminal will be developed in two phases, with expenditure of ₹2,429 crore for Phase 1 and ₹1,858 crore for Phase 2. The terminal is intended to meet the growing demand for containerised export-import (Exim) cargo from the Chennai-Ennore industrial and economic region and the wider southern hinterland.

“Key cargo-generating sectors include automobiles and auto components, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals and other manufactured products,” the Cabinet said.

Phase 1, with a capacity of 1.1 million TEUs, is to be completed within 24 months from the date of the award, and commercial operations will commence in the 25th month. The second phase, with a capacity of 0.9 million TEUs, will be completed by the 48th month, with full commercial operations commencing in the 49th month.

KPL’s current capacity for containers stands at 800,000 TEUs a year. Of this, the port is already handling 700,000 TEUs, utilising 88 per cent of its capacity.

The terminal’s design draft of 18 metres and capability to handle large container vessels are expected to improve international connectivity, facilitate direct calls by mainline vessels and reduce dependence on foreign deep-water hub ports and associated feedering costs.

The government is also working on getting the port listed on stock exchanges. It is the only state-run port (barring the proposed Vadhavan Port) that is not a port authority and can have an initial public offering (IPO) as a corporation.

KPL recorded revenue of ₹1,280 crore and profit before tax of ₹924 crore last financial year. The port has recorded cargo growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.64 per cent over the past five years.