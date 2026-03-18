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Home / Industry / News / Union Cabinet approves ₹6,969 crore Barabanki-Bahraich highway project

Union Cabinet approves ₹6,969 crore Barabanki-Bahraich highway project

Four-lane NH-927 project to be built under hybrid annuity mode will ease congestion, cut travel time and improve connectivity, including links to Nepal border

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.

The four-laning of the section, which is a part of National Highway (NH)-927, will be undertaken in hybrid annuity mode. (File photo)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 101-kilometre national highway project between Barabanki and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, estimated to cost ₹6,969 crore.
 
The four-laning of the section, which is a part of National Highway (NH)-927, will be undertaken in hybrid annuity mode.
 
Under this model, the National Highways Authority of India makes an upfront payment of 40 per cent of the project cost, with the remaining amount paid in annuities.
 
According to the Cabinet, the project will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Barabanki and Bahraich districts.
 
“Designed as an access-controlled four-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about one hour, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development,” a Cabinet statement said.
   
The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with three economic nodes, two social nodes, and 12 logistic nodes, providing enhanced multimodality with Rupaidiha Land Port and airports, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.
 
It will create a vital cross-border trade and transit corridor between India and Nepal via the Nepalganj border, significantly improving access to the Rupaidiha Land Port, the Cabinet said.

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Topics : Highways infrastructure NHAI Cabinet

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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