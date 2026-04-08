Cabinet approves ₹79,459 crore investment in HPCL Rajasthan refinery

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the revision of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) project cost from ₹43,129 crore to ₹79,459 crore and additional equity investment of ₹8,962 crore by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

The total equity investment of HPCL after the increase will stand at ₹19,600 crore. HRRL is being set up as a highly complex refinery with more than 26 per cent petrochemical product slate, and production capacity of 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of petrol and 4 MTPA of diesel.

The refinery will also produce 1 MTPA of polypropylene, 0.5 MTPA of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), 0.5 MTPA of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and around 0.4 MTPA of benzene, toluene and butadiene.

"All these products are critical to our energy and industrial ecosystem in sectors like transportation, pharma, paints, packaging industries, etc. The project will lead to energy independence and reduce import dependence of the petrochemical sector. The scheduled commercial operation date is July 1, 2026," CCEA said in a statement.

The HRRL refinery project is considered important in view of the growing energy needs and the petrochemical requirements of the country and speciality products production. It is expected to reduce the country’s dependence on imports and save foreign exchange.

"This project will contribute towards industrialisation of a backward area, usage of locally available Mangala crude and help in promoting India as a refining hub. During the course of execution of this project, HRRL has generated employment opportunities for 25,000 workmen deployed by stakeholders engaged in the construction of the refinery units," CCEA said.

The HRRL project is being set up as a 9 MTPA greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex with 2.4 MTPA petrochemical production capacity in Balotra district. It is being implemented by HRRL, a joint venture of HPCL and the Government of Rajasthan, with equity stakes of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.