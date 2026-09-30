Cabinet clears ₹1.86 trn green energy corridor scheme with battery storage

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the ₹1.86 trillion Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme, aimed at strengthening the country's intra-state transmission system (InSTS) to enable the evacuation of 135 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy across states.

The scheme also provides for the deployment of 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the renewable energy developer and generator end, or any other location of importance for grid flexibility, to address intermittency, congestion, peak-hour curtailment and meet demand during non-solar hours. The scheme will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation within states.

"The scheme is targeted to be set up by 2032-33 with a total project outlay of ₹1,86,405 crore, comprising ₹1,36,378 crore for the development of Intra-State Transmission Systems (InSTS) under GEC-III and ₹50,000 crore for 50 GWh of BESS," the Cabinet said in a statement.

The government said the scheme will generate significant employment in the power, manufacturing and construction sectors. BESS manufacturing and deployment will additionally generate employment in the domestic energy storage industry.

The scheme involves a total Central Financial Support of ₹54,082 crore. The Central Financial Assistance (CFA) will help offset intra-state transmission charges and thus keep power costs down.

Under the scheme, all greenfield projects under the InSTS component will be implemented through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode, while brownfield upgradation and network-strengthening works will be executed on a Cost-Plus Basis (CPB).

State Transmission Utilities will be the overall implementing agencies, while Transmission Service Providers (TSPs) will participate under the TBCB on a build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) model.

The scheme is expected to help achieve the target of 900 GW of installed non-fossil capacity by 2035. It will also contribute to the country's long-term energy security and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing its carbon footprint.