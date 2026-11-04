Cabinet clears ₹14,500 cr funding scheme for battery energy storage systems

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹14,500 crore in viability gap funding for 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage systems between FY27 and FY31.

This development is significant given India's ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The scheme is aimed at supporting the development of 92 GWh storage capacity across three technologies -- Battery Energy Storage System (30 GWh), Pumped Storage Projects (60 GWh) and Emerging Storage Technologies (2GW), Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a media briefing here.

The minister said the scheme will be implemented for five years till 2030-31.