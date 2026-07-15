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Home / Industry / News / Cabinet clears ₹1.28 trn ISM 2.0, approves ₹62,500 cr for mobile scheme

Cabinet clears ₹1.28 trn ISM 2.0, approves ₹62,500 cr for mobile scheme

According to the govt, it is intended to provide long-term policy support for developing India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem while building on the progress made under Semicon 1.0

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Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹1.28 trillion Semicon 2.0 programme to support the next phase of India's semiconductor ambitions, with the government expanding incentives beyond fabrication to cover chip design, materials, equipment, research and talent development. 
 
The programme has a total outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore (₹1.28 trillion). According to the government, it is intended to provide long-term policy support for developing India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem while building on the progress made under Semicon 1.0.  
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, during a cabinet briefing, said that the scheme rests on six pillars.  The first focuses on strengthening chip design by supporting intellectual property, chip and system design after more than 100 start-ups entered the segment under the first phase. The second extends incentives to companies manufacturing semiconductor equipment, materials, chemicals and gases required for chip production. 
   
The third pillar aims to attract additional fabrication facilities, including silicon fabs, compound semiconductor fabs, discrete component fabs and display fabs. The fourth seeks to expand India's assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP/OSAT) ecosystem by encouraging more advanced packaging technologies. 
 
The remaining two pillars focus on research and development, including work on advanced process nodes, and talent development.  The minister said training programmes will be expanded beyond chip design to include clean-room operations, fab construction and other areas of the semiconductor ecosystem.  
The Cabinet decision comes after the first phase of the semiconductor mission approved 12 manufacturing units with cumulative investments exceeding ₹1.64 trillion. 
 
These include one silicon fabrication plant, one silicon carbide fab, one integrated gallium nitride Micro LED display fab and nine semiconductor packaging units. Three companies, Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi, have started commercial production, while another is expected to begin production in 2026, according to the government. 

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The Centre, in an official statement, said 24 semiconductor design projects from start-ups and MSMEs have been approved for financial support, while 105 start-ups and MSMEs have been given access to industry-standard electronic design automation tools. 
 
These companies are developing chips for applications including satellite communications, drones, artificial intelligence, telecom equipment, IoT devices and smart meters. 
 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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