Can K-pop frenzy turn India into a major destination for global artistes?

No artiste was performing that evening — it was merely an event to reveal the lineup for a major

K-pop festival to be held in New Delhi in March next year. The two-day Weverse Con K-Pop Festival in India would be the first held outside South Korea. The official lineup, unveiled at the event, includes global acts Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Enhypen, Le

Sserafim, Hwasa, Lara Katseye, Eric Nam, Rhea Raj, Bumzu, Dayoung, and Lee Hyun, alongside Indian artists King, Gini, Ranj X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo.Inside the fort, the atmosphere felt like a reunion — of a large, loosely connected group of friends, brought together by a shared love of K-pop.

The community feel

Such excitement is often the outcome of pent-up demand — in this case, the demand for live performances by international musicians.

In a report by online ticketer BookMyShow, called OOO (Offline. Outdoors. Out Loud) and based on a survey of nearly 1,700 concert- and festival-goers across 75 cities in 2025-26, a large 66 per cent said their biggest “chills” came from hearing the whole crowd sing together. More than half said they had experienced a real moment of connection with a stranger. At a concert, it seems, the audience is as much a part of the experience as the artiste on the stage.

One sight at Bandra Fort, in particular, stood out: The number of fans lining up to take selfies with Damien Woochang Lee, the CEO of Hybe India Ltd. Hybe is the Korean entertainment platform that runs Weverse and other events.

“We have to show our support, we have to be seen, if we want our artists to attend in the future,” said a fan. Several others echoed the sentiment when asked whether they would attend Weverse Con in New Delhi even if their favourite artists were not on the bill.

For these fans, showing up was a way of signalling demand, finding a community and making their presence felt — in the hope that the industry would respond.

For organisers, the challenge is to translate fans’ wish-lists into live gigs. It also raises a larger question: As audiences invest more in live music, how does the industry turn that loyalty into a sustainable market?

The high: Before and after

For many, the concert experience begins before an artiste takes the stage. The OOO report found that 38 per cent of respondents entered “concert mode” as soon as a lineup was announced. One in six said they never fully came out of a concert season emotionally.

For some, the preparation is just as important as the performance. More than half said they timed their arrival to secure the experience or space they wanted, while one in five Gen Z concertgoers considered the long queues worth it.

The reasons for attending are not always what one might expect. Only four per cent said they went to live events because of FOMO (fear of missing out), while 44 per cent said they attended to feel “emotionally healed”. The findings suggest that the pull of a concert goes beyond a simple trend.

For the live music business to thrive, however, enthusiasm has to translate into something more tangible. The fans may hope their presence will help pull artists to India, but how much does that visibility matter to the executives making those decisions?

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer for live events at BookMyShow Live, which co-produces and promotes the Weverse Con festival and sells its tickets exclusively, said: “For international artists and their management teams, this visible enthusiasm helps demonstrate the strength of the connection between artists and their Indian fans. However, the decision to tour a market also depends on whether that interest can translate into a viable live event, alongside considerations such as routing, production requirements, venue readiness and execution.”

There is, then, a gap between being a fan and becoming a “viable” concertgoer. A large online following may signal interest, but promoters must also consider whether that interest will translate into people buying tickets and whether the event can be staged successfully.

Unlike well-known international acts that have drawn big Indian crowds — including rock bands Coldplay and Guns N Roses — festivals with multiple artists playing in deeper parts of the country, and in genres such as K-pop, are still to be explored.

Pugalia describes the relationship between fans and the industry as one in which both sides shape the ecosystem. “Fans build communities, sustain interest in artists and make their demand visible. Promoters and artists create opportunities for those communities to experience the music live, often bringing fans closer to the artists they have followed for years. Each successful live experience can strengthen that connection and build confidence in the market.”

Then and now

The fans at Bandra Fort may not have known which artists would eventually be named

to perform in Delhi but the fact that they turned up with such fervour shows a large and expanding demand. A decade ago, India’s international live music calendar was concentrated in a handful of cities, with a relatively narrow set of artists and formats. The market moved in cycles, Pugalia recalled: “A promising season followed by a quiet one, tours announced and then withdrawn, international agents treating the country as a stopover.

Since the pandemic, he said, audiences have begun to plan for shows months in advance, setting aside money and, increasingly, travelling to watch shows. A Guwahati concert by American rapper Post Malone last December is a good example: 53 per cent of the audience came from outside the city, from over 200 cities and towns.

Another BookMyShow report, Throwback 2025, found that more than 560,000 people travelled to another city for a concert and more than 1.8 million attended an event alone.

The map of live entertainment is getting bigger, too. In 2025, live entertainment consumption grew 409 per cent in Visakhapatnam, 213 per cent in Shillong and 188 per cent in Guwahati. Cities beyond traditional metros are beginning to feature more prominently in the concert calendar.

Top British singer Ed Sheeran’s “Mathematics Tour” in 2025 is one example of what this change can look like. Audiences turned out in Pune, Hyderabad, Shillong and Chennai, which had featured less frequently on international touring itineraries earlier. For an artiste, Pugalia said, “a single-city visit becomes a tour, and a tour can reshape the artiste’s decision to come to India at all”.

Top tier experiences

Indian audiences are now far better informed than before. They know what a global production looks like and are increasingly keen to premiumise their experiences. Footfalls at what are called premium live experiences nearly doubled in 2025. VIP pits, elevated decks, lounges and hospitality zones are becoming part of the concert experience, offering audiences different ways to watch and participate.

But the growth of premium formats also raises a question about affordability. Surveys offer a picture of people already attending concerts, but they do not tell us who is shelling out how much for what, or how ticket prices affect fans’ decisions. At Weverse Con, VIP tickets start at ₹4,999, the Fan Pit at ₹6,999, the Super Fan Pit at ₹7,999 and the Premium Lounge at ₹14,999. The top tier costs about six times the cheapest.

However, for some fans at Bandra Fort, attending Weverse Con is not necessarily about buying a more expensive ticket. General tickets start at ₹2,499, and queueing up can still get fans closer to the stage. What matters is the chance to see artistes they have followed for years.

“I have been saving up my money since 2019. I was initially planning for the BTS Bangkok show, but I did not manage to get tickets,” said a 23-year-old fan. Although only a minority can afford to attend concerts abroad, this enthusiasm is infectious: The Weverse Con tickets sold out within 90 minutes of going live.

Discoverers

Fandom may bring audiences to a concert, but the experience can also create new connections. The OOO report found that while 51 per cent said they attended because they had grown up listening to an artiste, 72 per cent discovered a new artiste at a show.

Digital platforms have made it easier for listeners to discover music from across the world, narrowing the gap between what is being heard internationally and what Indian audiences want to experience live.

For the industry, this creates room to look beyond established artists and genres.

At Bandra Fort, the fans waiting to meet Lee were making a case for the musicians they wanted to see in India. They turned up — and that’s what mattered for the moment.