Cancer drug price cuts take effect, set to save consumers ₹3,540 cr yearly

Revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 1,364 anti-cancer formulations have come into effect from Monday, a move projected to save consumers an estimated Rs 3,540.38 crore annually, according to an official release.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, capped trade margins on the MRP of 137 anti-cancer drugs based on recommendations submitted on October 17, 2026, by an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, 85 pharmaceutical companies have reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations across 121 drugs as of November 8, 2026.

Price reductions of over 50 per cent have been reported for 679 brands, with the highest price cut recorded at 96.45 per cent, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Department of Pharmaceuticals said in the release.

The ministry stated that no chemist or hospital pharmacy is permitted to charge more than the revised MRP.

Consumers can verify medicine rates via the revised MRP printed on packs, the 'Pharma Sahi Daam' mobile application, or the official NPPA website ( nppa.gov.in), it said.

Consumers can lodge complaints against instances of overcharging or other pricing-related issues through the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal or contact the NPPA helpline at 1800-111-255, the release added.