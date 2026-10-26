Cap on cancer drug margins may not lower patients' medical bills: Experts

The concern is on account of the fact that the patient-assistance programme (PAP) has been left out of price calculations.

PAPs are manufacturer-funded programmes offering free or discounted medicines to eligible patients.

The revised prices take effect on November 9.

“The trade-margin cap is unlikely to reduce costs for patients enrolled in PAPs, because their medicines are already being provided free or at heavily discounted rates,” said Tanvi Singh, medical oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, Pusa Road, New Delhi.

She said patients buying medicines outside PAPs, such as through hospitals or pharmacies, would benefit more.

PAPs can reduce expenditure by 30-60 per cent for some expensive immunotherapies and targeted therapies.

Officials told Business Standard the intervention could reduce MRPs by 20-70 per cent, depending on the existing prices, generating estimated annual savings of ₹2,500 crore. Officials told Business Standard the intervention could reduce MRPs by 20-70 per cent, depending on the existing prices, generating estimated annual savings of ₹2,500 crore.

“PAPs are market-expansion strategies which operate by providing discounts or buy and get some free deals”, said Malini Aisola, co-convener of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN).

She said excluding PAP volumes understated trade margins and diluted MRP reductions. Aisola also questioned the methodology, calling markups of 42.86 per cent in direct hospital sales or shorter supply chains “extremely liberal”.

According to the notification of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the 30 per cent cap on the MRP, excluding goods and services tax, translates into a 42.86 per cent markup on the price to a stockist or distributor (PTS/PTD).

PAP arrangements vary by manufacturer, distributor, eligibility and treatment cycle, making their overall scale difficult to quantify. Free quantities supplied under qualifying PAPs are excluded from price calculations.

Lack of a fail-safe The NPPA requires manufacturers seeking PAP exemption to maintain records on the identity of the patient, diagnosis, dosage and medicines received and consumed, alongside undertakings on accuracy.

“The authority can seek further detail, conduct audits or inspections, and verify programmes through third-party agencies,” the senior official quoted above said.

Manufacturers must also report PTS/PTD and MRP data through the NPPA’s Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit revised price information within seven days of the notification, even where MRPs remain unchanged.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre acknowledged hospital markups of 170-700 per cent or more on anti-cancer drugs and 100-1,000 per cent or more on medical consumables. It said it lacked the data to assess hospital-supply margins and would need to compare procurement prices with patient charges before considering further controls.

Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, said hospitals and doctors often facilitated PAP enrolment and administration, while eligibility and benefits varied.

“An independent verification of sales data, transparent disclosures and periodic audits would help ensure the exemption did not obscure commercial sales or dilute intended price reductions,” he added.

Only three top-selling drugs covered by new cap Six of India’s 10 top-selling anti-neoplastic drugs in the retail channel are price-capped under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

According to Pharmarack, only three top-selling cancer drugs by moving annual turnover (MAT) as of September 2026 — bevacizumab, nivolumab and abiraterone acetate — are covered by the new trade-margin rationalisation (TMR) order.

Industry estimates put hospitals’ share at nearly 70 per cent of cancer-drug sales. Retail rankings exclude institutional sales and PAP distribution. “Margin capping and price capping are two different things. The former includes drugs whose MRP could still be raised by 10 per cent every year with only the trade margin being capped,” a Delhi-based pharma executive said.

A single 10-millilitre injection of nivolumab costs ₹1.09 lakh. Its trade margin may be capped at 30 per cent of the MRP, but the MRP can still rise under the Drug Pricing Control Order (DPCO).

The exercise follows a 2019 pilot covering 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, reportedly generating ₹984 crore in annual savings across 526 brands.