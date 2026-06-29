CCI clears pharma firms, trade bodies in 14-year-old antitrust case

"The Commission is of the considered opinion that no case of contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Act is made out against any of the opposing parties," the CCI order said.

The case, instituted in 2012 on information filed by the All India Chemists and Distributors Federation (AICDF), had alleged that the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), its affiliated associations, industry bodies, and several pharmaceutical companies were engaged in anti-competitive practices relating to the appointment of stockists, product launches, trade margins, and supply restrictions.

The federation had alleged that pharma companies were required to obtain letters of cooperation or no-objection certificates (NOCs) before appointing stockists, secure Product Information Service (PIS) approvals before launching new drugs, and adhere to trade margins fixed under MoUs with chemist associations, which restricted competition.

These practices had been the subject of multiple competition law disputes involving the AIOCD over the past decade, with earlier CCI orders directing the trade body to discontinue mandatory NOC and PIS requirements. The present case, however, was broader in scope, naming industry associations, state chemist bodies, and more than 20 pharmaceutical companies.

The CCI ordered a Director General investigation in February 2012 based on prima facie evidence. The probe was delayed for nearly a decade after proceedings were stayed by the Karnataka High Court in 2012.

The case was among a series of competition law disputes involving the AIOCD's distribution practices. In a separate 2013 order in the Santuka Associates case, the CCI held that mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs) for appointing stockists, compulsory Product Information Service (PIS) charges for new drug launches, and trade margin arrangements under MoUs with industry bodies were anti-competitive, directing the AIOCD to discontinue such practices. The present case, however, widened the scope of scrutiny to include industry associations, state chemist bodies, and several pharmaceutical companies.

The Commission, in its order, noted that several pharmaceutical companies had consistently maintained that the memoranda of understanding (MoUs), which formed the basis of the allegations, had ceased to operate after 2011 and that there was no evidence showing the continued implementation of any anti-competitive arrangement thereafter.

"The Commission also notes the submissions of several pharmaceutical companies that the MoU framework had ceased to operate after 2011 and that no evidence exists showing the continued implementation of any anti-competitive arrangement thereafter," the CCI said in its order.

The regulator further stressed that the material on record indicated that several pharmaceutical companies themselves complained of boycott threats, supply disruptions, and pressure exerted by associations affiliated with the AIOCD. This, the CCI said, suggested that "such companies were, at best, passive recipients or victims of prevailing trade practices rather than willing participants in any anti-competitive arrangement."

The CCI concluded that no cogent evidence had been brought on record to establish that the collection of Product Information Service charges by the AIOCD and its affiliated associations from pharmaceutical companies was mandatory in nature.