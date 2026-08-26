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Home / Industry / News / CCI probes fragrance giants Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF over price collusion

CCI probes fragrance giants Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF over price collusion

The latest case relates ​to alleged price collusion since 2024 and follows an ongoing investigation into accusations that the companies struck labour anti-poaching deals

Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi

The confidential CCI document described the new case as one related to 'alleged cartelisation in the Indian fragrance industry' by the three companies | Image: Reuters

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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Global fragrance makers Givaudan, Firmenich and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) face a second antitrust investigation by Indian authorities, according to ​a regulatory document seen by Reuters.

The latest case relates ​to alleged price collusion since 2024, said a source close to the matter, ‌and follows an ongoing investigation into accusations that the companies struck labour anti-poaching deals.

The companies have faced similar investigations over prices charged to their customers in foreign markets. The companies have said they are cooperating with global anti-cartel investigations.

The confidential Competition Commission of India (CCI) document seen by Reuters was dated July 22 and described the new case as one related to "alleged cartelisation in the Indian fragrance industry" by the three companies.

 

The CCI, Swiss-based Givaudan and US rival IFF did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. DSM-Firmenich, formed from the 2023 ‌merger of Dutch speciality chemicals maker DSM with Firmenich, also did not respond.

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Swiss and British antitrust regulators said in 2023 that they were investigating the three companies, and the European Commission has said it is looking into "possible collusion" related to supply of fragrances and their ingredients but has not named any targets.

REPORT RECALLED OVER UNREDACTED SECRETS 

Details of price-fixing cases are not made public in India during the course of ​investigations.

In the case related to price collusion, the CCI teams drafted an investigation report with its ‌findings and shared it with the companies in February, the watchdog's internal July 22 document showed.

But that report was recalled in July after Givaudan and ​IFF complained ‌that their commercial secrets were not properly redacted, according to the CCI document.

The report will ‌now need to be redrafted by the CCI, with the confidential information properly redacted, potentially slowing the two-year-old case.

"From a systemic perspective this will be of concern ‌to ​CCI," said Gautam ​Shahi, an Indian antitrust lawyer at Dua Associates.

"Loss of relevant commercially sensitive data may harm competition in the market."

India's flavours and fragrances market is ‌expected to reach $5 ​billion by 2033, versus $2.5 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India CCI Competition Commission of India International Flavors and Fragrances Inc Perfumes

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:48 AM IST