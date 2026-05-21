CCI says hospitals not automatic monopolies over admitted patients

At the same time, the Commission acknowledged that hospitals create significant practical lock-in effects that leave admitted patients heavily dependent on internal facilities for medicines, tests and related services.

The CCI gave a series of 12 orders involving leading Delhi hospitals, including Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj; Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket; Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital; Max Multi Specialty Centre, Panchsheel Park; Max Multi Specialty Centre, Pitampura; Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre; Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital); Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre; and St. Stephen’s Hospital. It examined whether admitted patients were effectively captive consumers who could be subjected to excessive pricing for medicines, consumables, tests and room rents.

Dr DS Rana, chairman of the board of trustees at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that they had received the order and were studying it in detail.

"Prima facie, it is a welcome step by the CCI. We will get back further after studying the order in detail," he said.

Emails sent to other hospitals asking them to respond to the CCI order remained unanswered till the time of going to press. Batra Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The cases originated from a complaint filed in 2015 alleging that syringe-maker Becton Dickinson and Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj had colluded to sell syringes carrying higher maximum retail prices (MRPs) through the hospital’s in-house pharmacy. While the Commission later held that no cartel arrangement had been established, the investigation expanded into a broader examination of whether leading Delhi hospitals abused dominance by charging admitted patients high prices for medicines, consumables, diagnostic tests and room rents through captive in-house facilities.

The Director General (DG), which is the investigative arm of the CCI, had argued that hospitals effectively became separate “aftermarkets” for admitted patients because in-patients were compelled to use in-house pharmacies, labs and consumables after admission. It found that hospitals earned “huge profit margins” on products such as syringes and compelled admitted patients to buy only from internal facilities.

The Commission, however, adopted a more restrained position.

In the Max Patparganj order, the CCI said it was “broadly inclined” against delineating separate primary and secondary markets for in-patients admitted for elective treatment, and instead favoured a “unified relevant product market” for “provision of healthcare services by super speciality hospitals”.

The Commission observed that patients generally receive estimated treatment costs before admission, including broad break-ups for procedures, room rent, medicines and consumables, enabling them to undertake “a comparative analysis of the total expenses relating to the treatment”.

At the same time, the CCI explicitly acknowledged that hospitals enjoy considerable practical leverage over admitted patients. The order noted that hospitals “encourage the use/purchase” of medicines, consumables and tests from in-house facilities and that, because of “ease of convenience” and hospital “protocol”, in-patients “almost always” rely on internal pharmacies and laboratories.

“This creates a ‘locked-in’ effect upon the admitted patients,” the Commission observed.

The order also recognised that patients attempting to shift hospitals may face procedural barriers, repeat diagnostics, discharge-related delays and health risks during transition.

The Commission nevertheless held that such constraints did not automatically justify treating every hospital as a monopoly aftermarket.

The CCI also rejected simplistic comparisons made during the investigation between hospital room rents and hotel tariffs. It observed that hospital rooms are “not mere discretionary lodging facilities”. They are designed for clinical needs and equipped with medical infrastructure and emergency-response mechanisms absent in hotels, it said.

The Commission accepted the broader argument that healthcare is a bundled service rather than a mere sale of individual products such as medicines, diagnostics or consumables.

At the same time, the orders contain granular findings that could intensify scrutiny of hospital pricing practices.

The Commission reproduced detailed comparisons between hospital diagnostic charges and standalone laboratories between 2015 and 2018. While it noted that pricing outcomes were “mixed”, several tests were found to be materially more expensive inside hospitals.

The sharpest example cited was the BACT/ALERT Aerobic Culture test, where Max Patparganj’s pricing was several hundred per cent higher than average rates charged by outside diagnostic centres during the period under review.