CDSCO bars HCG Hospital's Bengaluru unit from new clinical trials

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has suspended the registration of the central ethics committee (EC) at one unit of KKR-backed HCG Oncology Hospital — one of the largest cancer-care chains in India — over alleged irregularities in its clinical testing processes.

The CDSCO order, dated June 12, 2026, pertains to the KR Road (Bengaluru) unit of HCG, with the apex drug regulatory body citing the facility's EC for failing to report serious adverse events (SAEs), casualties and conflicts of interest during trials under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

This comes after the central and state drug regulatory authorities conducted two risk-based inspections (RBIs) at HCG-Bangalore Institute of Oncology in July 2025 to assess the compliance status of its EC amid concerns over conflicts of interest, patient-safety violations and regulatory non-compliance.

The regulator said it found deficiencies in SAE causality assessments and participant-safety oversight by HCG's EC, following which the CDSCO issued a show-cause notice.

An EC is a multidisciplinary body whose primary mandate is to protect the rights, safety and well-being of human volunteers participating in bioavailability and bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies for drug testing.

The committee reviews study protocols, consent forms and investigator qualifications before and during a trial.

However, the CDSCO order alleged that HCG's EC did not report at least three cases each of injury and death to the CDSCO within the prescribed timelines.

It added that the EC also did not provide details of four cases each of injuries and deaths caused during clinical testing at the unit.

The order, signed by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi, stated that HCG's EC failed to submit signed minutes of meetings for 2022 and did not obtain 'no conflict of interest' disclosures from members of the KR Unit EC.

The order effectively bars HCG-Bangalore from taking up new clinical trials for the next 24 months. However, ongoing trials will continue to be monitored, with monthly safety reports to be submitted to the CDSCO's zonal office in Bengaluru.

“Further, you are also directed to submit corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plans and casualty assessment reports, along with compensation, if any, for the aforementioned non-reported SAEs to the Central Licensing Authority,” the order stated.

While HCG declined to comment, the hospital chain stated in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it is examining the suspension order and the legal remedies available.

“Based on the current assessment, there is no significant impact on the financial operations or other activities of the company. The suspension is addressed to and limited to the KR Unit Ethics Committee and does not extend to any other ethics committees, other operations (including hospital operations and patient care), or any other unit of the company,” HCG added.

HCG operated more than 2,600 beds across 25 facilities in India and Kenya as of March 31, 2026. On Friday, HCG shares ended trade at Rs 609 apiece, down 1.06 per cent on an intraday basis.