CDSCO mandates online applications for manufacture, sale of r-DNA drugs

CDSCO mandates online applications for manufacture, sale of r-DNA drugs

CDSCO has mandated online submission of applications for licences to manufacture and sell r-DNA-origin drugs through the ONDLS portal to streamline regulatory processes



Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to streamline regulatory submissions for manufacturers of recombinant DNA (r-DNA) products, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has mandated that applications for such licences will now be accepted only through its online system.
 
“The submission of applications for grant of licence in Form 28-D/28-DA for r-DNA products is functional now through the online system of the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) portal,” Drug Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi said in a circular dated March 10. 
Under the Drugs Rules, Form 28-D is used to apply for a licence to manufacture for sale or distribution of large-volume parenterals, sera, vaccines and r-DNA-derived drugs listed in Schedules C and C(I), excluding those in Schedule X. 
 
Form 28-DA, meanwhile, is used to apply for a loan licence for manufacturing the same categories of drugs through submission to drug regulators.
 
The shift reflects the growing pipeline and regulatory activity around recombinant biologics in India, as demand rises for advanced therapies in areas such as cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases.

The central drug regulator has approved over 100 new r-DNA-origin drugs between 2020 and 2025 for import and domestic manufacture, covering finished formulations as well as bulk drug substances for several high-value biologics used in critical disease areas.
 
According to CDSCO data, these include monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones, growth factors, insulin analogues and immunotherapies for cancer treatment.
 
Earlier handled through a manual, paper-based system, the application process has now shifted fully online through ONDLS.
 
Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in collaboration with CDSCO, ONDLS is a single-window platform for processing applications related to manufacturing and sales licences as well as certificates such as good manufacturing practices (GMP).
 
Following the change, offline submission of applications in hard copy has been discontinued for processing from March 10, 2026.
 
The move comes as CDSCO digitises several regulatory processes for drugs and medical devices to streamline submissions and improve ease of doing business.
 
Recently, it also shifted the process for Post Approval Changes (PAC) related to marketing authorisation for r-DNA products to an online system through the Sugam portal.
 
The regulator is also working to align India’s regulatory framework with international guidelines, including those of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and practices followed by other global regulatory agencies.

Topics : CDSCO Drug licensing drugs

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

