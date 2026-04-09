CDSCO moves to fast-track foreign drug import approvals, cut delays

India imported drugs worth $8.85 billion during April–February of FY26, according to DGCIS data shared by the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmaexcil).

According to an office order seen by Business Standard, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said a recent review of Form 40 applications revealed administrative delays that were extending timelines before files reached the final decision stage.

“In order to ensure faster disposal of applications, reduce pendency, and enhance decision-making efficiency, it has been decided that Form 40 files shall, wherever appropriate, be submitted directly to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) from the level of Deputy Drugs Controllers (DDCs), without routing through the level of Joint Drug Controller (JDC),” the April 7 order stated.

Experts say the move removes a structural bottleneck, improving regulatory capacity and making the process more efficient.

“Several applications remain pending despite due processing at lower levels, indicating a procedural bottleneck,” the order added.

A pharma executive said the regulator is seeking to eliminate an intermediate layer that has increasingly become a procedural checkpoint rather than a value-adding step, allowing direct escalation instead.

Pharma imports are largely dominated by bulk drugs and intermediates, as well as formulations and biologicals.

“If supported well at the decision-making level, it will significantly increase the velocity of bringing drugs to market without compromising regulatory rigour or diluting control,” said Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of compliance firm Teamlease Regtech.

He added that such internal delays currently slow product introduction and technology transfer, with approvals often stretching from six to twelve months.

“This revised arrangement is expected to reduce intermediate processing time and facilitate quicker decision-making at the level of the Licensing Authority,” the CDSCO order said.