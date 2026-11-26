The CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) on haematology recommended that Novo be allowed to conduct a Phase IIIb clinical trial of denecimig and Pfizer a Phase III trial of marstacimab at its meeting on November 17.

The recommendation for denecimig follows Novo’s submission of a revised protocol and additional information after the SEC sought clarifications on its trial plans involving patients with acquired haemophilia A (AHA) in July.

The panel sought details on the underlying causes of AHA, the representation of patients with different inhibitor titres, and the drug’s role alongside standard treatment for bleeding episodes.

The SEC’s recommendations do not constitute final approvals but pave the way for the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for the trials.

Denecimig is specifically indicated for congenital haemophilia A and received marketing authorisation in the European Union this month. Its development programme for AHA is separate and forms part of a global trial to examine the drug’s effects.

Marstacimab, meanwhile, has been developed as a prophylactic treatment for congenital haemophilia A and B.

Both are non-factor therapies that aim to prevent bleeding without directly replacing the deficient clotting factor. Neither company has indicated a launch timeline for India.

Currently, Roche’s Hemlibra (emicizumab) is the only commercially available non-factor therapy in India for prophylaxis in congenital haemophilia A. It can also be used off-label in patients with AHA and is approved for AHA prophylaxis in Japan.

“Hemlibra is generally well-tolerated and carries a favourable benefit-risk profile in AHA when managed under close haematology supervision,” an industry executive associated with one of the multinational drugmakers said.

Haemophilia A is a rare bleeding disorder linked to a deficiency or impaired activity of clotting factor VIII. While congenital haemophilia A is inherited, AHA is an autoimmune condition in which the body develops antibodies against the clotting factor.

India has an estimated 140,000 people living with haemophilia, although only about 26,352 patients had been diagnosed and registered, according to the World Federation of Haemophilia’s Annual Global Survey for 2024, cited in a 2026 review published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

Hope comes with a hefty price tag

Prophylaxis, or scheduled treatment to prevent bleeding episodes, is considered the standard of care for patients with severe congenital haemophilia A. However, access remains a challenge, with the high cost of newer therapies and shortages of essential clotting-factor medicines emerging as key concerns.

Hemlibra, the only commercially available non-factor therapy for haemophilia A prophylaxis in India, may cost between ₹42,000 and ₹2.62 lakh per vial, depending on the strength and discounts offered.

Annual out-of-pocket expenses can average ₹11 lakh to ₹13 lakh per patient, depending on body weight and dosage.

Supply gaps have also reached the courts. In November 2024, the Delhi High Court (HC) sought status reports from the Centre and the Delhi government on the availability of anti-haemophilic factor injections after patients flagged high costs and frequent shortages at government hospitals.

In July, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC directed Government Medical College, Srinagar, to address shortages of Factor VIII and emicizumab. The shortage was reported to be affecting around 300 haemophilia patients in the Union Territory.

“Against this backdrop, the introduction of another prophylactic therapy could expand treatment options for patients,” a Delhi-based haematologist said.