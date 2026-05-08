CE domestic sales fall 6.7% to 113,229 units, exports jump 31.5% in FY26

The domestic sales of construction equipment (CE) in India reduced by 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 113,229 units in 2025-26 (FY26) due to slower execution of infrastructure projects, higher equipment prices after the transition to stricter emission norms, financing pressures, and rising commodity costs amid the West Asia conflict, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association stated on Friday.

Exports, on the other hand, increased by 31.5 per cent YoY to 17,394 units, primarily because India moved to new emission standards for construction equipment that aligned domestic products with developed markets, opening export opportunities in Europe and other regions, ICEMA stated.

ICEMA executives, however, cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could continue to create short-term challenges for the industry, especially by pushing up crude-linked input costs such as diesel and bitumen, which are critical for road construction.

“Short-term, there will be some challenges, particularly exports to countries such as the UAE,” said Deepak Shetty, president, ICEMA, who is also the chief executive officer and managing director of JCB India, during a press conference here. “But on a full-year basis, this could be an opportunity in crisis for the construction equipment industry,” he added, referring to possible reconstruction demand once the conflict stops.

Shetty, who was also chief executive officer and managing director of JCB India, said that the Middle East accounts for around 10 per cent or less of India’s total construction equipment exports. Moreover, companies were already shifting to alternate export routes -- and avoiding stressed transshipment hubs such as Dubai port -- due to the conflict.

“For example, we export to East Africa... We are exporting via Mombasa port, not via Dubai port,” he said.

According to ICEMA, the slowdown in domestic demand was also linked to weaker infrastructure execution across sectors. National highway construction declined to 9,380 km in FY26, the lowest level in nearly seven years, while the pace of highway construction reduced to around 25.7 km per day from 29.2 km per day in FY25 and 33.8 km per day in FY24.

Road project awards during the first eight months of FY26 fell 24 per cent to 1,951 km from 2,558 km in the same period last year. The revised estimate for the Jal Jeevan Mission was also sharply reduced to Rs 17,000 crore from the original budget estimate of Rs 67,000 crore, reflecting slower implementation and fund disbursement.

Vivek Hajela, convener, ICEMA Industry Analysis & Insights Panel, said the industry's domestic demand was additionally hit by the transition to CEV Stage V (construction equipment vehicle stage 5) emission norms -- which came into effect from January 2025 -- and new safety regulations.

The CEV Stage V transition increased equipment prices by 12-15 per cent on average, while AIS-160 safety norms added another 6-8 per cent cost on wheeled machines from July 2025, according to Hajela, who is also executive vice-president and head of Construction & Mining Machinery Business at Larsen & Toubro.

Interestingly, while the CEV Stage V norms suppressed domestic demand to an extent, they also opened many more export markets such as Europe.

“The construction equipment industry is very well poised to leverage the FTAs and further enhance our exports,” Shetty said, referring to India’s recent free trade agreements with regions and countries such as the European Union, Australia, and the UAE.

ICEMA executives said exports to Africa and Latin America were also increasing rapidly. Shetty said Indian exports to African countries -- especially those in East Africa -- had multiplied over the past two years.

ICEMA is also pushing for deeper localisation of components to improve export competitiveness. Shetty said localisation levels in backhoe loaders were already around 85-90 per cent, but excavators still had only 55-60 per cent localisation because several high-technology components such as hydraulic control valves and electronic control units continue to be imported.

“As we go up the Stage V norms, the machines are becoming even more sophisticated,” he said. “Whatever little bit we are importing, that also we need to localise. That is our intent.”

ICEMA also talked about the growing adoption of electric construction equipment, especially wheel loaders and mining equipment operating in closed environments such as mines and ports where charging infrastructure is easier to deploy. Shetty said electric penetration in some wheel-loader categories had already entered double-digit percentages.

Shetty said domestic sales in FY27 were expected to increase by seven per cent YoY.

Shetty said the government had accelerated project awards in recent months after addressing bottlenecks related to land acquisition and environmental clearances before tendering projects.

“In the last five months, around 5,000 kilometres of awards have actually happened,” he said. “If that pace continues, it should improve demand.”

He added that roads, railways, metro projects, waterways, hydropower, and rural housing would continue to drive construction equipment demand over the next several years.

The association also flagged an acute shortage of trained equipment operators. Shetty said construction equipment machines now cost Rs 45-50 lakh on average and are becoming increasingly technology-intensive, requiring skilled handling and certification.

“It is very concerning that somebody not properly trained is driving a Rs 50 lakh machine,” he said, while urging EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors and the government to make operator certification mandatory.

Responding to concerns raised by rental companies over rising machine prices and maintenance costs after the shift to Stage V norms, Shetty argued that the total cost of ownership had actually declined because newer machines are significantly more fuel-efficient and require less frequent maintenance.

“I think somewhere the rental companies are missing out. They are looking at the initial cost of the machine. They should be looking at the total cost of ownership,” he said.