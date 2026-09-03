Ceigall India secures ₹5,300 cr order for transmission project in Gujarat

Ceigall India Limited (CIL) announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) for the development of a major common transmission system in Gujarat.

Valued at approximately Rs 5,300 crore, the project entails the development of a 765/400 kilovolt air-insulated substation (AIS), along with approximately 300 km of transmission lines.

The company will receive annual transmission charges of Rs 608.67 crore over the 35-year operational period, and execution is expected to take 36 months.

The project forms part of the transmission infrastructure being developed to facilitate the evacuation of power from key renewable energy zones in Gujarat, including Lakadia, Jam Khambhaliya and Jamnagar.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels and runways. It executes projects under EPC and hybrid annuity modes. It is also expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector through utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system projects.