Cement cos seen posting healthy volume growth in Q1; margins under pressure

Top Indian cement firms are expected to report healthy volume growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27), amid robust infrastructure activity, a delayed monsoon and a favourable year-ago base. However, a sharp rise in fuel and other input costs following geopolitical tensions in West Asia is likely to weigh on profitability, limiting the benefit of better realisations. "The quarter is expected to be reasonably healthy from a demand perspective, with volume growth of around 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). However, profitability is likely to come under marginal pressure sequentially because of rising input costs and operating deleverage," said Raghav Maheshwari, research analyst at Equirus Securities.

Industry volumes are estimated to rise amid demand from infrastructure and institutional projects, even as trade demand in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, along with rural markets, remains relatively modest. A delayed onset of the monsoon also extended the construction season in several parts of the country, aiding cement demand.

According to analysts at JM Financial, volume growth is likely to be led by UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement and JK Cement, each anticipated to register strong double-digit growth of over 10 per cent YoY, thereby outperforming the industry amid capacity additions and market share gains. Dalmia Bharat is expected to post growth of 9 per cent YoY. In contrast, Ambuja Cements is likely to witness a 7 per cent YoY decline in volumes.

Ambuja Cements is expected to be an outlier due to market share loss and a slower-than-expected ramp-up from acquired assets, according to Maheshwari.

Maheshwari added that volume growth in Q1 FY27 should be supported by a relatively favourable base, as Q1 FY26 was impacted by early rainfall. Regionally, demand was strongest in the North, followed by the Central, West, East and South regions, according to a report by 360 ONE Capital.

Cement companies implemented multiple price hikes during the quarter to offset rising costs, although several increases were rolled back as demand softened in May.

According to Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, a few regions saw softer demand due to labour shortages, heatwaves and the election period.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, all-India average cement prices (adjusted for GST revisions) are estimated to have risen by 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.4 per cent YoY in Q1 FY27.

Despite the improvement in pricing, analysts expect earnings to remain under pressure as increases in petcoke, imported coal, diesel and packaging costs limit the benefit from better realisations. Average blended realisation is estimated to improve 1 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,521 per tonne, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage further noted that fuel costs (both coal and petcoke) increased sharply in the range of 26-43 per cent YoY in Q1 FY27 amid the West Asia crisis. Average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is estimated to contract by 1.7 percentage points YoY to 15.7 per cent.

JM Financial expects its cement coverage universe to post 9 per cent YoY revenue growth backed by volume and realisation growth. However, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax (APAT) are anticipated to decline by 1.1 per cent and 10.8 per cent YoY, respectively, in Q1 FY27. UltraTech, however, is expected to outperform its peers with an estimated growth of over 14 per cent in APAT, driven by higher Ebitda and realisations.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, UltraTech may also register ready-mix concrete (RMC) revenue growth of 9 per cent YoY, while white cement revenue is expected to increase 10 per cent YoY.

India Ratings and Research said profitability is likely to decline during the quarter as recent price hikes would not be sufficient to offset higher production costs. However, the recent correction in crude oil and petcoke prices could provide some relief over the next few quarters.

While the June quarter is expected to reflect only a partial impact of higher fuel costs because companies consumed lower-cost inventory for part of the period, several brokerages warned that cost pressures are likely to peak in the September quarter before easing from the second half of FY27 as fuel prices moderate.

Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings, said: "The impact of elevated fuel costs on earnings is likely to be felt with a lag, with only the later part of the quarter facing the full impact, as cement manufacturers typically maintain 2-3 months of fuel inventory."

Systematix Institutional Equities estimates average Ebitda per tonne for its coverage universe at Rs 848 per tonne, down 14.5 per cent YoY and 5.3 per cent QoQ, as cost inflation outweighs the benefits of better realisations.

The analysts' near-term outlook remains cautious as the monsoon season typically weakens demand and limits the scope for further price hikes. Analysts expect infrastructure spending and continued market share gains by large players to support mid-single-digit demand growth for the full year, with margins likely to recover in the second half if fuel prices remain benign.