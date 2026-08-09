Cement firms post healthy Q1 volume growth, but costs pressure margins

The industry reported a growth rate in volumes of 7-8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to analysts.

Top players such as UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, JK Cement, and Dalmia Bharat outperformed the industry.

Ambuja Cements was the only major underperformer, with volumes declining primarily owing to a calibrated decrease in its exposure to the non-trade segment and the exit from some low-profitability regions, reducing its sales mix in the southern and eastern regions.

Also, delays in ramping up acquired assets (Penna and Sanghi) and the closure of some plants of ACC are key factors behind the decline in volumes, according to Raghav Maheshwari, assistant vice-president, Equirus Securities.

“We believe Ambuja’s market share loss is likely to have benefited other top players, resulting in higher growth, especially for Shree, which witnessed an 8 per cent increase in non-trade mix,” Maheshwari added.

Volumes were supported by sustained construction and a delayed monsoon. However, strong volumes did not translate into a similar improvement in profitability.

Akshay Shetty, research analyst, Capital Market Strategy, said UltraTech Cement was the standout among the major players, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne rising 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,214.

Better realisations, scale, premium products and cost efficiencies supported the company’s performance.

In contrast, Shree Cement’s Ebitda per tonne declined about 25 per cent and Dalmia Bharat’s 16 per cent.

Ambuja’s Ebitda per tonne fell about 13 per cent and JK Cement’s 20 per cent.

Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence, said realisations were likely to have increased modestly by around 2 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a higher share of premium products.

However, excluding goods and services tax, cement prices remained largely stable during the quarter as intense competition limited price increases.

Maheshwari estimated that realisations improved around ₹200 per tonne, or 4 per cent, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, driven by price increases implemented to offset higher raw material and fuel costs.

Prices increased ₹10-15 per bag in April before correcting gradually in May and June, resulting in an effective price increase of ₹7-10 per bag across regions.

The improvement in realisations, however, was not enough to fully cushion the increase in costs. The weighted average profitability of the top players improved sequentially by ₹25 per tonne, supported by better realisations, according to Equirus.

The overall trend was skewed positive majorly on higher profitability improvement witnessed by Ambuja. It had already reported peak costs in Q4 FY26.

Excluding Ambuja, the average profitability was down by ₹40 per tonne Q-o-Q. On a Y-o-Y basis, profitability was lower by ₹65 per tonne due to higher operating costs and flattish realisations.

The biggest cost pressure came from fuel. Maheshwari said prices of coal and petcoke went up 30-35 per cent from their average Q3FY26 levels. The full impact was not immediately visible because cement companies typically maintain around three months of fuel inventories, with higher-cost fuel beginning to flow into production largely from June. Power and fuel costs increased around ₹160 per tonne, or 14 per cent sequentially, while higher packaging material costs pushed other operating expenses up around ₹70 per tonne.

Crisil Intelligence also flagged higher prices of limestone and gypsum, energy costs, freight and packaging as contributors to cost inflation. It estimated that industry margins contracted by 180-220 basis points during the quarter.

Satyadeep Jain, lead analyst for cement, metals, mining & utilities at Ambit Institutional Equities, estimated the fuel-cost increase attributable to the West Asia conflict at roughly ₹70-80 per tonne in Q1FY27, with packaging adding another ₹80-100 per tonne. Overall, the increase in fuel and packaging costs related to West Asia was ₹150-170 per tonne Q-o-Q.

Pressure is expected to intensify in Q2. Jain expects another ₹70-100 per tonne increase in costs, while lower volumes during the monsoon could increase operating leverage and fixed costs per tonne.