Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cement firms may see up to 19% profit hit under carbon scheme: ICRA

Cement firms may see up to 19% profit hit under carbon scheme: ICRA

ICRA said India's carbon trading scheme may raise costs over time, with cement firms facing up to 19 per cent profit hit as emission targets tighten

Cement

Companies that undertake timely emission reductions through measures such as blended cement, alternative fuels, and renewable energy could generate surplus credits and limit compliance costs

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s newly operational Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) is expected to have a limited near-term financial impact on hard-to-abate sectors, but could raise costs over time, according to a report by ICRA ESG Ratings.
 
The analysis, covering 14 companies across cement and aluminium, indicates that while initial compliance costs remain “absorbable”, continued reliance on carbon credit purchases may lead to an escalation in production costs as emission targets tighten.
 
The impact could become more pronounced by FY27. At an assumed carbon price of $10 per tonne of CO₂, profitability for some cement companies could decline by up to 19 per cent, while aluminium players may see a hit of around 3 per cent, ICRA ESG said.
   
The report also flagged widening emission gaps. In a scenario where emission intensity rises, the cement sector’s deficit is estimated to increase from about 0.5 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent in FY26 to 1.3 million tonnes in FY27. Aluminium sector gaps are projected to rise from 0.5 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes over the same period.
 
ICRA ESG said the scheme is designed more as a “transition-signalling mechanism” than an immediate financial burden, encouraging companies to reduce emission intensity rather than rely on market purchases of credits.

Also Read

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

Credit growth to slip below 12% in FY27 amid global uncertainties: Icra

Inflation, economy, fruits

WPI inflation rises to 38-month high of 3.88% in March on fuel, inputs

ibc

IBC overhaul aims to cut delays and boost recoveries: Icra reportpremium

Cement

Cement firms to post strong Q4 volumes, but costs may weigh on marginspremium

Car sales

Passenger vehicle sales in India likely to moderate to 4-6% in FY27: Icra

 
Companies that undertake timely emission reductions through measures such as blended cement, alternative fuels, and renewable energy could generate surplus credits and limit compliance costs. In contrast, firms maintaining current emission levels are likely to face recurring credit requirements, especially under higher production growth.
 
The report also outlined breakeven thresholds for emission reductions. Cement companies would need to cut emission intensity by around 0.7 per cent in FY26 and 2.7 per cent in FY27 from FY24 levels to meet targets without additional credit costs. For aluminium, the required reductions are higher at 1.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively.
 
ICRA ESG said early action will be critical, warning that delayed adjustments could compound costs as the carbon market evolves.
 

More From This Section

360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset acquires 13% stake in Bengaluru office asset for ₹1,125 cr

windmill, energy, Wind energy

MNRE plans wind power push in border areas, industry raises concernspremium

Vikash Lohia, deputy managing director of Jupiter Wagons (Photo: Company website)

Vikash Lohia tops 2026 Hurun India Successors 50 list on value growth

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM to lay foundation for ReNew's Rs 5,400 crore solar unit

artificial intelligence, AI,

Women underrepresented in India's deeptech sector, says Indeed report

Topics : Cement sector ICRA ESG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table