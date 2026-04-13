Cement firms to post strong Q4 volumes, but costs may weigh on margins

India’s top cement companies are expected to post healthy volume growth in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), supported by stronger construction activity and government capital expenditure. However, profitability is likely to remain under pressure due to rising fuel and packaging costs, analysts say.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect their cement coverage universe to report about 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue and 4 per cent YoY growth in Ebitda, while profit after tax (PAT) may decline about 1 per cent YoY in Q4 FY26.

Aggregate cement volumes are estimated to rise about 9 per cent YoY to 126 million tonnes, led by improved project execution and a pickup in construction activity.

Domestic cement demand remained healthy during the quarter, even as profitability faced pressure from rising input costs following geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, stated that pan-India prices rose approximately Rs 7–10 per bag in January, Rs 2–3 per bag in February, and Rs 4–5 per bag in March, translating to an expected 1–3 per cent YoY realisation improvement in Q4 FY26.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimate all-India average prices (adjusted for GST revisions) rose about 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 0.9 per cent YoY in Q4 FY26, led by improvements in the non-trade segment, particularly in southern markets.

However, according to Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings, the anticipated healthy demand, combined with improved prices, is expected to drive profitability for cement players in Q4 FY26.

West Asia war weighs on margin

Despite improved volumes and pricing, margin expansion is estimated to have remained constrained due to higher energy and packaging costs triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The West Asia crisis has led to an 11–23 per cent correction in the stock prices of cement companies.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates Ebitda per tonne to decline 6 per cent YoY to about Rs 950, even as it rose about 15 per cent QoQ on operating leverage. Average Ebitda margin (excluding Grasim) is expected to contract 1.2 percentage points YoY to around 18 per cent.

Imported fuel costs rose sharply during the quarter. Average imported petcoke and coal prices increased 15–20 per cent month-on-month in March 2026, while polypropylene bag prices surged 35–45 per cent, increasing packaging costs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted.

Analysts at JM Financial estimate US cost and freight (CFR) petcoke prices rose to about $142 per tonne in March 2026, the highest level since March 2023, implying a potential cost increase of Rs 200–220 per tonne.

Meanwhile, analysts at Yes Securities noted that companies typically maintain around 45 days of fuel inventory, limiting the immediate impact of rising energy costs on Q4 profitability. The full impact is expected to be visible from Q1 FY27 onwards.

Kulkarni added that the impact of higher petcoke and coal prices on fourth-quarter earnings is likely to remain moderate, as companies continued to draw from lower-cost inventories. However, power and fuel costs account for nearly 30 per cent of production costs, making them a key risk if elevated prices persist.

Large cement manufacturers are expected to outperform the industry average on volume growth during the quarter.

JM Financial estimates coverage universe volumes to grow about 9 per cent YoY, with UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, and JK Cement likely to report double-digit growth. Ambuja Cements is expected to report about 9 per cent growth, while Dalmia Bharat and JSW Cement may post 5–6 per cent growth. In contrast, Ramco Cements and Birla Corporation are likely to lag with 2–4 per cent growth.

Analysts at Ambit Capital expect UltraTech Cement to gain market share during the quarter, while Shree Cement and Ambuja Cements may see relatively weaker fixed-cost absorption due to market share losses.

While cost pressures were partly contained in Q4 FY26, analysts expect the full impact to be felt in the coming quarters. PL Capital said the March quarter is likely to be supported by operating leverage and improved fuel mix on a sequential basis, but margins in the first half of FY27 will depend on the sector’s ability to implement price hikes amid rising costs and potential seasonal demand moderation.

Analysts at Equirus Securities estimate rising fuel and packaging costs could impact profitability by Rs 250–300 per tonne from Q1 FY27 onwards, while Systematix Institutional Equities also expects the impact of higher coal and petcoke prices to become visible from the June quarter as inventory benefits fade.