Domestic cement manufacturers are set to invest around ₹75,000 crore in capital expenditure (capex) over fiscals 2027 and 2028, as they step up capacity expansion to meet rising demand, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.

The planned investment is around 10 per cent higher than the capex undertaken over the previous two fiscal years. However, higher capital spending and pressure on operating profitability are expected to increase the industry's financial leverage to a five-year high in fiscal 2027 before it moderates in the following year.

Crisil said its analysis covers 18 cement companies, accounting for around 90 per cent of India's installed cement capacity as of March 31, 2026.

Capacity expansion to drive investments

The cement industry added 84 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of capacity over the preceding two fiscal years, taking its installed capacity to 718 MTPA as of March 31, 2026.

Crisil, in its report, said it expects the industry to add another 110-120 MTPA across fiscals 2027 and 2028.

"At the current capacity utilisation of ~70%, these additions should broadly match the incremental demand, keeping utilisation levels range-bound," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings.

Capacity additions will account for around three-fourths of the annual capex of ₹36,000-38,000 crore planned over the two fiscals, he said.

Around two-thirds of the incremental capacity is expected to come from split grinding units. Cement manufacturers are using existing clinker availability and setting up grinding facilities closer to markets to improve logistics efficiency, the report said.

The remaining investments will go towards green energy projects, efficiency improvements and routine maintenance, it added/

Green energy to support cost efficiency

Renewable energy currently meets around 40 per cent of the cement industry's power requirements. Its share is expected to increase to nearly 50 per cent by fiscal 2028, according to the Crisil report.

The higher use of renewable energy is expected to help manufacturers manage power costs and improve energy efficiency, it said.

Profitability to come under pressure in FY27

Despite the planned capacity expansion, as per the report, operating profitability is expected to decline in fiscal 2027 amid higher fuel costs.

Crisil expects operating profitability to fall to ₹875-900 per tonne this fiscal from around ₹980 per tonne in fiscal 2026.

The West Asia conflict has contributed to a rise in fuel prices, with petcoke and international coal prices increasing around 35 per cent year-on-year on average in the first half of fiscal 2027.

Power and fuel expenses account for more than a quarter of the industry's total costs. These expenses have increased by ₹100-125 per tonne, or around 10 per cent, over the previous fiscal.

Calibrated price increases by cement manufacturers are expected to partly offset the higher costs.

However, faster-than-expected normalisation in commodity prices could improve profitability during the fiscal year, Crisil said.

Operating profitability is expected to recover to above the decadal average of around ₹970 per tonne in fiscal 2028. Lower commodity prices, a higher share of renewable energy and blended cement, and continued cost-efficiency measures are expected to support the recovery.

Financial leverage to peak in FY27

Higher capital expenditure and lower profitability are expected to increase the industry's borrowing requirements in fiscal 2027.

Crisil said it expects capex intensity, measured as capital expenditure to Ebitda, to rise to 0.8 times in fiscal 2027, compared with the decadal average of 0.65 times.

Net debt to Ebitda is projected to increase to around 1.5 times in fiscal 2027, its highest level in five years, before declining to 1.2-1.3 times in fiscal 2028.

"The combination of sustained capex and lower profitability will raise capex intensity, measured as capex to Ebitda, to 0.8 times in fiscal 2027 against decadal average of 0.65 time, necessitating higher debt funding," said Parth Shah, associate director, Crisil Ratings.

He added that leverage should ease in fiscal 2028, supported by a recovery in profitability and cash flows from newly commissioned capacities.

"On the whole, robust balance sheets and resilient cash flows should help maintain stable credit profiles across the sector," Shah said.

Crisil said delays in commissioning planned capacities or a slower-than-expected recovery in profitability could affect the anticipated improvement in leverage.