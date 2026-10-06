Cement makers step up green energy investments to cut costs, emissions

Cement companies are stepping up investments in green energy as they seek to lower power costs, reduce emissions, and protect margins amid persistent fuel price volatility, with the industry expecting green power capacity to rise sharply over the next two years.

According to industry experts, companies are setting aggressive targets for increasing the share of green power in their energy mix. UltraTech aims to achieve an 85 per cent green energy share by FY30 from 35.8 per cent in FY26. The company recently became the first cement company in India to surpass 2 GW of green energy capacity for captive use.

In a statement issued earlier this week, K C Jhanwar, managing director, UltraTech Cement, said, "Cement is an energy-intensive, hard-to-abate sector, and showing that reliability and growth can go hand in hand with a rapid shift to green energy sets a benchmark for the industry. With nearly half of our power needs now met through green energy, we are significantly less exposed to fossil fuel supply constraints and power price volatility."

As we scale up renewables, WHRS (waste-heat recovery system) and battery storage across our operations, we are building an energy foundation for stable, long-term growth, he added.

Ambuja Cements is targeting a 60 per cent green energy share by FY28 from 34 per cent as of Q1 FY27, while JK Cement is targeting around 75 per cent by FY30 from 53.5 per cent as of Q1 FY27. Shree Cement has reached around 65.2 per cent.

Power and fuel account for around 25-35 per cent of total cement manufacturing cost, according to industry experts.

“Primarily, it (green power investments) is a cost-reduction initiative,” said Satyadeep Jain, lead analyst for cement, metals, mining & utilities at Ambit Institutional Equities. He said the initial push towards renewable power was aimed at reducing Scope 2 emissions, but the sharp decline in renewable energy costs has made cost savings the larger driver.

Analysts said greater energy integration could meaningfully improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne over the next 3-5 years by lowering power costs. Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, expects higher green power, WHRS, and alternative fuel use to structurally lift Ebitda per tonne.

Ratings agency Icra estimates that a 25 per cent replacement with green power could save Rs 75-80 per tonne and support operating profit margin expansion. Jain expects renewable energy alone to deliver over Rs 100 per tonne of savings over time.

Icra expects green power capacity among major cement companies to increase to 5.8-6 gigawatts (GW) by March 2028 from around 4 GW in March 2026, an increase of nearly 50 per cent. It estimates investments of Rs 12,000-13,000 crore over two years, with the additional capacity expected to generate annual savings of Rs 6,200-6,700 crore and an estimated payback period of 1.8-2.2 years.

“Every 5 per cent increase in green power replacement can lower power and fuel costs by Rs 15-16 per tonne. Consequently, a 25 per cent replacement level could translate into cost savings of Rs 75-80 per tonne and support an operating margin expansion of 140-160 basis points,” said Anupama Reddy, vice president and group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

According to Mohit Kapoor, associate director, investment banking at Equirus Capital, grid power typically costs around Rs 7.5-8 per unit, captive power around Rs 5 per unit, renewables around Rs 2.5 per unit, and WHRS about Rs 1-1.5 per unit.

The group captive model has emerged as a key route for companies seeking renewable power without committing the entire capital required to own projects. Under the Green Open Access Rules, a cement company investing at least 26 per cent equity in a renewable power project and consuming 51 per cent of the power from that project can qualify for group captive status and receive a waiver on cross-subsidy surcharge, Jain said.

Satnam Singh, director – Crisil Intelligence, said that captive renewable ownership remains a strategic choice for cement companies to maintain margins.

Earlier, in an interaction with Business Standard in July, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, said the group captive model was attractive because it required significantly lower upfront equity investment and offered a faster payback than building and owning renewable assets independently. “Wherever such a framework exists, we would prefer participating in a group captive project rather than investing the full capital ourselves,” he said.

Not all companies are following this approach. Adani Cement is setting up around 1 GW of solar and wind capacity on its own balance sheet, involving an investment of around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, Jain said. This could result in higher savings of roughly Rs 70 per tonne compared with the group captive model, but requires higher capital allocation.

Shetty expects a hybrid ownership-plus-power purchase agreement model to become the template for most large players, while Singh said companies were unlikely to move fully into power ownership. Kapoor similarly said partnerships or partial participation in power assets could be more appropriate, as power generation was not the core activity of cement companies.

Additionally, according to Icra, green financing is also emerging as an important enabler for the industry's decarbonisation journey. While adoption remains at a nascent stage in India, some of the leading cement manufacturers have tapped sustainability-linked bonds and loans to finance renewable power projects, waste heat recovery systems, and other sustainability-focused projects.