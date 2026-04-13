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Centre aims to make India self-reliant in minerals sector: G Kishan Reddy

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the union government's top priorities are to make the country benefit from the mineral wealth and increase employment generation

G Kishan Reddy, Kishan, Reddy

He also urged the private sector to work together with PSUs, state governments and others (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre aims to reduce dependence on imports and make the country 'atma nirbhar' (self-reliant) in the minerals sector.

Speaking at a roadshow organised by the Mines Ministry on the 7th Tranche Auction of critical mineral blocks and Tranche-2 Exploration Licence, he said the union government's top priorities are to make the country benefit from the mineral wealth and increase employment generation.

"I would like to say on behalf of the Centre. The government does not not work for revenue in the mineral sector. It takes major steps to make the country atma nirbhar in the mineral sector," he said.

 

Observing that there are a lot of opportunities for extraction of critical minerals in urban mining and coal gasification in the future, he urged the private sector to work together with PSUs, state governments and others.

Union Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal said during FY 2025-26, a record 212 mineral blocks were auctioned compared to 364 blocks auctioned in the previous four years combined, taking the total to 684 blocks since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015.

In the critical mineral segment, 22 blocks were auctioned during the year. Thus, overall 71 critical mineral blocks have been auctioned so far, including 46 by the Centre and 25 by the state governments.

The 7th Tranche of critical and strategic mineral block auctions was launched on March 23, which comprises 19 blocks, 17 composite licence and two mining lease, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : G Kishan Reddy Coal ministry Coal mines minerals mineral sector

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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