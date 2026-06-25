Centre brings vaccines, anti-cancer drugs under QR code tracking regime

In a bid to improve transparency in the pharma supply chain, the Union Health Ministry is set to mandate drugmakers to enable QR code tracking on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer, narcotic and psychotropic drugs. As part of this move, all these new drug categories will be moved to Schedule H2 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which legally mandates strict traceability of certain drugs through printing or affixing a unique bar code or QR code on their primary or secondary packaging. The QR code stores information such as the unique product identification code, generic and brand names, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing licence number, and details of excipients.

These can be accessed through software applications to facilitate authentication and verification of the product throughout the supply chain. This QR code-based identification requirement was earlier applicable only to the top 300 pharmaceutical brands in the country.

“The present amendment significantly expands its coverage to include all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines and narcotic and psychotropic drugs, thereby broadening the scope of traceability and strengthening safeguards against the circulation of counterfeit and substandard medicines,” the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Officials in the know told Business Standard that the enhanced traceability mechanism aims to facilitate authentication of medicines at various stages of the supply chain and enable improved tracking and verification of drug products.

“The measure is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight and support efforts to curb the distribution of spurious medicines in the market,” an official added.

The Centre also expects the move to contribute to the national fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by enabling better identification and monitoring of counterfeit and substandard antimicrobial products.

The ministry added that the implementation of QR code marking will be done in a phased manner for compliance.

“The provisions relating to vaccines, narcotic and psychotropic drugs, and anti-cancer medicines shall come into force from July 1, 2027, while the provisions relating to antimicrobials shall become effective from July 1, 2028,” the official quoted above said.