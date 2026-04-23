Centre denies fuel price hike reports, calls them misleading, fake news

The government on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting a possible increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel following the conclusion of state elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, stating that no such proposal is under consideration. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) termed the reports “fake news”, alleging they were intended to create “fear and panic” among the public.

“Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading. In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven’t increased in the last four years. Govt of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices,” said MoPNG in a post on social media platform X.

The government’s clarification came after an Indian brokerage, Kotak Institutional Equities, said in a report that retail fuel prices would be hiked in the country after state elections. Based on an Indian crude basket of $120 per barrel and low fixed margins on the sale of petrol and diesel, fuel prices might be raised by ₹25 to ₹28 per litre, it added.

Meanwhile, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are incurring losses of around ₹20 per litre on petrol and nearly ₹100 per litre on diesel as retail prices remain unchanged despite a sustained rise in crude oil prices, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at MoPNG, told reporters in an inter-ministerial briefing. The government, in late March, slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 a litre to shield consumers from high energy prices, added Sharma.

The state-run OMCs have largely left retail fuel prices unchanged in recent years despite high volatility in crude oil prices. The last steep increase in retail fuel prices was observed in late 2021 amid soaring international crude prices. In November 2021, petrol prices had touched record-high levels of ₹110 per litre in Delhi, while diesel prices surged to as high as ₹106 per litre.

The government had then intervened to cut excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel to reduce prices for consumers. Several state governments also slashed value-added tax (VAT) to control prices.

Presently, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre in Delhi, while diesel stands at ₹87.67 per litre.

Impact on Indian economy

An increase of ₹25–28 per litre in fuel prices, on average through a direct impact, would push headline inflation up by around 0.6–0.7 per cent, assuming petrol and diesel have a weight of 2.5 per cent in the consumer price index (CPI), said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He added that such an increase is unlikely to occur all at once and is more likely to be implemented gradually, in increments of ₹2–3 at a time.

“The price rise would impact not just fuels but also transport, logistics, vegetables, etc. This will take CPI towards the upper bound of the band,” said Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank. The combined impact of both the direct and indirect effects of a potential increase could lead to a spike in CPI inflation by as much as 1.5 per cent, if sustained, he added.