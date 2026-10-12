Centre directs states, UTs to display health service charges at all clinics

The Union Health Ministry has urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the prominent display of healthcare service and facility charges at all clinical establishments to improve transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery.

In her letter to state chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava called for a review of compliance with applicable regulatory provisions and appropriate measures to ensure greater transparency, informed patient choices and reduced billing-related disputes.

“A conspicuous display of rates would help patients and their families understand the likely cost of treatment, make informed healthcare decisions and plan their medical expenditure,” the ministry stated.

The letter refers to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, which provide a regulatory framework for clinical establishments.

Under the rules, clinical establishments in states and UTs where the Act is applicable must display the rates charged for each type of service provided and the facilities available at a conspicuous place, in the local language as well as in English, for the benefit of patients and their attendants.

In states and UTs where the Act is not applicable, clinical establishments are regulated under their respective state and UT frameworks, several of which also contain provisions relating to the display of rates for healthcare services and facilities.

The Health Secretary’s letter also emphasised transparency in healthcare pricing for international patients.

“States and UTs have been requested to encourage the prominent display, wherever applicable, of package rates offered to foreign patients travelling to India on medical or Ayush visas,” the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It added that the move could enable patients to make informed choices, help minimise pricing and billing-related grievances and further strengthen India's position as a trusted destination for medical and Ayush care.

The move comes at a time when several state drug regulatory bodies have flagged a divergence of almost 1,000 per cent between the price to retailer (PTR) and the maximum retail price (MRP) for drugs and medical consumables available at hospital pharmacies.

Last week, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta scrutinised the high mark-ups on essential medicines, including cancer drugs.

The Bench also asked the Centre if a uniform trade margin cap could be implemented for essential drugs currently outside the price-capping regime under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.