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Home / Industry / News / Centre extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tubes, pipes till Jan 2027

Centre extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tubes, pipes till Jan 2027

The duty on 'seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel' was first imposed on October 28, 2021 for five years

Pipes

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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India has extended the anti-dumping duty imposed on certain Chinese tubes and pipes till January 27, 2027 to guard domestic makers from cheap inbound shipments, according to a finance ministry notification.

The duty on 'seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel' was first imposed on October 28, 2021 for five years.

Amending a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said it extends "the levy of anti-dumping duty... up to and inclusive of 27th January, 2027 unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier".

The existing duty ranges between USD 961.33 and USD 1,610.67 per tonne.

 

The CBIC has also announced continuation of an anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Normal Butanol' or 'N-Butyl Alcohol' exported from Malaysia, South Africa, and the United States of America for five years.

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It is used in different sectors such as chemicals, paints, adhesives, and coatings.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry.

They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Anti-dumping duty Centre central government Finance Ministry

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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