Centre forms seven official panels to tackle impact of West Asia crisis

To cope with the wide-ranging implications of the conflict in West Asia across different sectors of the economy, the Centre has formed seven empowered committees led by the country’s top bureaucrats and including senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat, based on directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A well-planned and coordinated response is required to mitigate the adverse impact of this situation and improve the resilience of the domestic economy, said an official aware of the development, stressing that these groups will identify issues and take immediate necessary steps to tackle them.

The first of the seven empowered committees is focused on strategic issues including defence, external affairs and public order, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri named the convenor of the panel that includes Home Secretary Govind Mohan as well as Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur has been appointed convenor of a panel tasked with monitoring the economy, finance and supply chain related issues, including export and import challenges. The panel also includes Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, Labour and Employment Secretary Vandana Gurnani, Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary SCL Das, and Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary in charge of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal is the convenor for the third group of secretaries on petroleum, LNG, LPG and Energy matters, that includes the secretaries from the ministries of power, coal and mines as well as the chiefs of ONGC, IOC and GAIL.

A group to oversee the impact on fertiliser and agriculture inputs has Fertilisers Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra as convenor, and includes the secretaries in the Departments of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare as well as Agricultural Research and Education. Major fertilizer producers’ CEOs have been roped into the panel too.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare is the convenor of a panel on prices and essential commodities, that includes representatives from the Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Health and Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary Vijay Kumar is the convenor of an empowered group tasked with transport and logistics related issues, that includes Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar, and Railway Board chairman and CEO Satish Kumar.

A seventh panel on information, communication and public engagements is convened by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and includes senior officials from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, fertilisers, shipping, consumer affairs and external affairs.

The broad terms of reference of the cross-functional empowered groups include the assessment of risks to energy supplies and pricing, and measures to mitigate supply disruptions, manage price volatility and ensure adequacy of strategic reserves. The groups have also been told to examine potential disruptions to trade, supply chains, and logistics, including shipping routes, ports, aviation corridors and critical imports and exports. Apart from identifying alternative import sources to reduce dependency and improve resilience, the groups are also required to ensure stable logistics and efficient distribution systems.

Monitoring domestic availability and price stability of essential commodities, and developing short, medium and long-term strategies to mitigate adverse effects of any disruptions, are also part of the groups’ to-do list.

Moreover, preparedness related to public order and critical infrastructure resilience, is a key term of reference, along with a continuous monitoring of global developments to gear up for potential changes in the landscape.

The empowered groups have also been authorised to invite any official other than those enlisted, and experts from any field for consultation on the issues they are dealing with. Sources said the panels have been directed to submit their recommendations and suggestions within a time-bound manner.