Centre increases monitoring of weight-loss drugs, flags safety concerns

India’s drug regulators are tightening oversight of the increasingly-popular weight-loss formulations, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists, as cheaper generic versions hit the domestic market.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), which operates under the ministry of health and sets drug quality standards, has been asked to systematically collect and review reports of adverse events linked to these medicines, The Economic Times reported Saturday. The move is aimed at strengthening post-marketing surveillance and ensuring safety concerns are promptly identified and addressed.

The ET report cited a senior official as indicating that the initiative reflects a broader regulatory push to keep pace with the rapid uptake of such therapies. According to the report, the focus is on ensuring that ‘any safety signals are captured, documented and acted upon in a timely manner’.

Market expands with the entry of generic drugs

The regulatory focus comes at a time when the market for these drugs is ready for significant growth. With the patent for semaglutide recently expiring, more affordable generic versions are expected to become widely available, likely boosting demand.

According to market research firm IMARC, India’s weight management market was valued at $27.4 billion in 2025 and continues to see rising demand. The surge is driven in part by growing health concerns, with nearly one in four adults in the country classified as obese.

The concern is even more pronounced among younger populations. As per the World Obesity Atlas 2026, India now ranks second globally in the number of overweight and obese children, further pushing the demand for these drugs. A recent Lancet report indicated that India could have more than 440 million overweight or obese people by 2050, which would make it home to one of the world's highest such demographic.

To keep pace with this expansion, the IPC has been tasked with preparing periodic safety reviews, either monthly or every two months, detailing reported side effects and emerging risks.

Crackdown on misleading promotion

The issue was also discussed at a recent meeting of the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC), which reviewed concerns around the marketing of prescription-only medicines. The discussions followed an advisory issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on March 10, 2026 , warning against potential violations of legal provisions governing drug advertising.

Regulators flagged instances of surrogate promotion, where prescription medicines may be indirectly advertised to consumers. Such practices are not permitted under India’s Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules. For example, a Reuters report earlier this week pointed out how brides and grooms are being offered so-called 'weight loss packages' before their impending weddings.

After deliberations, the DCC endorsed a three-part strategy to strengthen oversight. State and Union Territory drug controllers have been asked to intensify monitoring and ensure that companies adhere strictly to approved indications, labelling norms, ethical marketing standards and risk management plans.

Authorities have also been empowered to take action against violations within their jurisdictions, with a requirement to report such steps to the CDSCO.

Importantly, regulators have emphasised the need to protect vulnerable groups from misleading or aggressive promotional tactics, particularly given the rising public interest in weight-loss therapies.