Centre likely to extend India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 tenure to 12 years

The extended timeline for incentives would align with the longer gestation periods and handholding required for companies supplying raw materials to chip manufacturing and packaging units, officials told Business Standard.

“Our aim is to develop as many domestic MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) as possible into suppliers for the world’s largest semiconductor companies. To help them compete on quality and scale, these firms need guidance and support over a longer period,” an official said.

The second phase of the ISM, which could have an outlay of nearly ₹1.5 trillion, is likely to focus more on financial and non-financial incentives for composite semiconductor units, as well as manufacturers of gases, ingots and other raw materials used in chip fabrication and packaging. A special focus is also likely to be placed on improving domestic chip design capabilities for companies that retain intellectual property rights in India, another official said.

An email sent to the IT ministry did not elicit a response.

The overall incentive structure for chip fabrication, outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT), and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units for covering both conventional and advanced chip packaging is also likely to be reduced to 30 per cent from the flat 50 per cent incentive offered under the first phase of the ISM, the official added.

“Under ISM 1.0, we have approved 12 chip manufacturing and packaging projects under ISM, with a total investment of ₹1.64 trillion. Our focus now is to complete the ecosystem with raw material suppliers and improve design capabilities, which will need the increased financial outlay,” the

official said.

The ₹76,000 crore ISM programme, approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021, cleared its first project in June 2023, a $2.75 billion proposal by Micron to set up a semiconductor chip Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) unit in Sanand, Gujarat. Later that year, the government approved India’s first semiconductor fabrication project, which is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, with an investment of around $11 billion (₹91,000 crore).

Earlier this month, the government approved two more projects worth nearly ₹4,000 crore under the first phase of the ISM. The projects, to be implemented by Crystal Matrix Limited and Suchi Semicon Limited, involve investments of ₹3,068 crore and ₹868 crore, respectively. These are expected to be the last two projects to receive government nod under the first phase of the ISM.