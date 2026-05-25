Centre looks to untangle cyber compliance, audit knots for telcos

“The effort is to avoid duality in regulation to the extent possible in the interest of ease of doing business. While cybersecurity is largely governed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), where telecom networks are impacted, we can examine whether general regulations need enhancement or whether existing rules create regulatory duality that is unnecessary. We are open to reviewing it,” a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The official added that no changes to the broader regulatory framework or rules were being considered. However, rationalisation of dual structures for audit and compliance reporting by carriers may be examined.

A top industry executive told Business Standard that initial discussions between the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under Meity, and DoT had taken place, and that a working group comprising officials and industry representatives had been formed to identify commonalities and potentially designate a single reporting body.

“There’s quite a bit of overlap between the reporting requirements of CERT-In and DoT. Both departments are aligned on this, so we should see some progress soon,” the executive said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are not public.

A senior Meity official said having a single reporting body may not be a viable solution, since cybersecurity norms under the ministry and those under DoT are governed by different laws.

“However, a way to harmonise the reporting requirements could be considered, so that the same information reaches both departments, which would, in turn, reduce the compliance burden,” the official added.

According to the Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, 2024, issued by DoT, carriers are required to report breach incidents within six hours and retain logs or records for up to two years. Carriers are also subject to security and data obligations such as lawful interception, data retention, subscriber know-your-customer requirements, and data localisation expectations.

The ministry issued amendments to the rules in October 2025 that retained the existing compliance requirements while introducing further layers to the mobile number validation platform to curb the rise in mule accounts and identity fraud.

Carriers also fall under the purview of the Information Technology Act, under which cybersecurity incidents or breaches must be reported to CERT-In within six hours, while logs and data must be retained for five years. Section 69 of the Act allows lawful interception, monitoring, and blocking of unlawful content.