Centre mandates minimum one-year residual shelf life for drug imports

In a bid to ease drug imports, the Union Health Ministry has mandated that all such units brought into the country must have a minimum residual shelf life of one year at the time of import.

In a gazette notification dated October 29, the Health Ministry amended Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, replacing the existing requirement that imported drugs must have more than 60 per cent of their approved shelf life remaining at the time of import with a minimum residual shelf life of 12 months.

“The move is aimed at easing the import of medicines and simplifying regulatory hurdles as part of its broader push to improve ease of doing business in the sector,” an official in the know told Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

However, the existing norm of more than 60 per cent residual shelf life will continue to apply to biological products and radiopharmaceuticals because of their specialised nature and public health considerations.

The amendment comes four months after the ministry sought public and stakeholder comments on the move through a draft notification in June 2026.

The ministry had then said the change was expected to improve pharmaceutical supply-chain efficiency, reduce wastage arising from restrictive shelf-life requirements and optimise inventory management while ensuring that imported medicines continue to have adequate usable shelf life before expiry.

It had also clarified that the proposal only changes the residual shelf-life requirement at the time of import and does not affect regulatory standards relating to the quality, safety or efficacy of medicines.

Industry executives said that moving from a percentage-based calculation to a fixed time threshold will have a compounding effect across the supply chain.

“When compliance becomes more predictable, importers can plan better, warehousing becomes more efficient and fewer medicines are discarded simply because a procedural formula made them harder to bring in, not because they were unfit for use,” a Delhi-based pharma executive added.