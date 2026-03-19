Centre offers insurance support as SMEs face cash-flow strain from Iran war

Indian small and ​medium exporters are ‌facing payment delays and cash-flow stress as war-risk premiums and emergency surcharges drive freight rates sharply higher, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Routes through ‌conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills, costs that exporters have limited ability to ​pass on, the ministry said.

New Delhi ‌launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 ​million) scheme ‌to support insurance cover for ‌shipments moving through the affected corridors ‌to stabilise ​costs and ​prevent order cancellations, it added.