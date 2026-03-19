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Home / Industry / News / Centre offers insurance support as SMEs face cash-flow strain from Iran war

Centre offers insurance support as SMEs face cash-flow strain from Iran war

New Delhi ‌launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 ​million) scheme ‌to support insurance cover for ‌shipments moving through the affected corridors ‌to stabilise ​costs and ​prevent order cancellation

Trade, ports, export

Routes through ‌conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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Indian small and ​medium exporters are ‌facing payment delays and cash-flow stress as war-risk premiums and emergency surcharges drive freight rates sharply higher, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Routes through ‌conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills, costs that exporters have limited ability to ​pass on, the ministry said.

New Delhi ‌launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 ​million) scheme ‌to support insurance cover for ‌shipments moving through the affected corridors ‌to stabilise ​costs and ​prevent order cancellations, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : exporters MSME sector SME Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Freight rate Freight rates

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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