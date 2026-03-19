Centre offers insurance support as SMEs face cash-flow strain from Iran war
New Delhi launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 million) scheme to support insurance cover for shipments moving through the affected corridors to stabilise costs and prevent order cancellation
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Indian small and medium exporters are facing payment delays and cash-flow stress as war-risk premiums and emergency surcharges drive freight rates sharply higher, the trade ministry said on Thursday.
Routes through conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills, costs that exporters have limited ability to pass on, the ministry said.
New Delhi launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 million) scheme to support insurance cover for shipments moving through the affected corridors to stabilise costs and prevent order cancellations, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:17 PM IST