Centre plans major push to train allied health professionals, caregivers

The Centre is looking at faculty and programme development, along with phased expansion of allied healthcare education to train caregivers with an eye on developing the care economy in India, said government officials as part of post-Budget webinars on Monday.

The government is aiming to add 100,000 allied healthcare professionals (AHPs) over the next five years, aligning with the broader objective of improving the accessibility, quality, and sustainability of allied healthcare services and education across the country.

Addressing the concluding session of the webinar, VK Paul, member (health) at government think tank NITI Aayog, said that the strategic way forward includes strengthening existing institutions.

India currently has over 500 government institutes offering around 48,000 seats, while about 3,800 private institutes offer more than 360,000 seats, with variations in infrastructure, laboratories, equipment, and trained faculty.

“There is a need to ensure uniform standards across all the institutes as laid down by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021,” Paul added.

Announced in this year’s Union Budget, the Centre will upgrade institutions targeting ten selected disciplines. These include optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, OT technology, emergency medical technology, occupational therapy, applied psychology and behavioural health, and palliative care.

The Centre is also looking to train 150,000 caregivers in the coming year by developing a variety of National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned programmes, combining core care and allied skills.

The government is aiming to build a National Caregiver Training Pathway by strengthening National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-aligned standards across all care domains.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the care economy in India’s growth trajectory, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said that over 35,000 caregivers have been trained in the last three years through the Centre’s various schemes.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS).

Officials added JSS, polytechnics, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be leveraged to scale training delivery to meet the target of training 150,000 caregivers.

Chaudhary added that the care economy also holds significant potential for women’s participation in the workforce since a large proportion of caregiving roles are undertaken by women, even globally.

Addressing the post-Budget webinar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for accelerating the process of linking the country’s education sector to the real-world economy, while sharpening focus on subjects like artificial intelligence and automation.

Modi added that fulfilling the aspirations of the people is the resolve of his government and education, skill development, health, tourism, sports, and culture are some of the sectors that act as a medium to fulfil them.