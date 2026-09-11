Centre pushes states to digitise BOCW jobs, welfare, cess collection

The Centre is pushing states to digitise employment and welfare services for building and other construction workers (BOCW), with nine states and Union Territories launching digital Labour Chowks at a two-day national conference that began in Mumbai on Friday. The conference, being attended by state labour ministers, senior officials and representatives of BOCW welfare boards, is also reviewing the implementation of measures announced at a similar national labour conference last year.

Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will launch their respective Digital Labour Chowk initiatives during the September 11-12 conference. The platforms are intended to give construction workers better access to employment-related services, the ministry said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal will also launch online portals for BOCW cess collection and monitoring at the conference. The move is aimed at shifting cess-related processes to digital systems and improving monitoring of collections. BOCW cess is collected from construction activity to fund welfare measures for construction workers.

The conference will also see Bihar and West Bengal inaugurate Labour Chowk-cum-Facilitation Centres. Unlike the digital Labour Chowk initiatives, these centres are physical access points intended to help construction workers access employment and welfare services.

The three initiatives — State BOCW Digital Labour Chowk, Labour Chowk-cum-Facilitation Centres and Online BOCW Cess Collection Portal — were among the measures launched at the National Labour Conference in New Delhi in November 2025. The Mumbai conference is reviewing the progress made by states and Union Territories in taking these initiatives forward.

The two-day conference, being held by the Labour Ministry in Mumbai on September 11-12, is chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and is attended by labour ministers and officials from states and Union Territories, along with representatives of BOCW welfare boards.

The ministry said the conference would focus on identifying implementation gaps and setting priority actions for the delivery of social security, welfare and employment opportunities to construction workers. It is also intended to allow states to share their experiences in implementing the three initiatives and identify approaches that could be adopted elsewhere.