Centre, Rajasthan pitch ₹76,000 crore semiconductor push to investors

Highlighting incentives, policy support and infrastructure push for the sector, the Centre and the Rajasthan government on Saturday pitched the state as a key destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, urging investors to set up units while assuring full support.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Rajasthan has "immense potential" to emerge as a major hub in electronics manufacturing, noting that the sector has seen rapid growth under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He said the groundwork for setting up around 450 factories has been laid in the past two years, while 75 factories have been approved under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in the last year.

Addressing an interactive session on the electronics and semiconductor sector along with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the Chief Minister's Office, Vaishnaw urged investors to set clear targets for establishing manufacturing units, assuring that the "double-engine government" would extend full cooperation..

He added that expansion in this sector would generate large-scale employment.

Sharma said India has joined a select group of countries producing semiconductors and that the India Semiconductor Mission, backed by an incentive package of over Rs 76,000 crore, is progressing at a fast pace.

The chief minister said Rajasthan has already operationalised its first semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi, spread over 50 acres, with an annual production capacity of around six crore chips. He said investment proposals worth over Rs 1,200 crore from about 20 companies have been attracted so far.

Emphasising the state's "triple-S" advantage -- silica, skill and solar -- Sharma said Rajasthan has introduced a dedicated semiconductor policy and other industrial policies to build a robust ecosystem for the sector. Financial incentives, including capital subsidies and interest subventions, are also being provided.

He added that regions like the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial belt and Kankani are being developed as the "Silicon Valley of Rajasthan," offering integrated facilities for chip design, electronics manufacturing and system development.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said semiconductors have become the backbone of economic self-reliance and global power balance in the digital age, adding that Rajasthan is well-positioned to play a significant role in the mission.

Senior officials and industry stakeholders were also present at the event, where the state's industrial policies and investment opportunities were showcased.