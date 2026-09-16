Centre to launch 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Thursday

The Centre will launch the 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Thursday in New Delhi, which will include a fresh set of fully and partially explored coal blocks, according to a Coal Ministry statement.

The ministry said the framework would continue to operate under liberal terms, with no end-use restrictions, 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) permitted through the automatic route and low upfront payments adjustable against future revenue share.

“These provisions are designed to keep entry accessible for smaller and first-time bidders while remaining competitive for established mining companies and technology-driven enterprises,” the ministry said.

Commercial coal mining was launched in 2020. Over the past six years, across 15 completed rounds, 147 coal mines have been successfully auctioned, bringing 44 new companies into the sector.

“The auctioned mines are expected to generate annual revenue of approximately Rs 47,500 crore, attract capital investment of nearly Rs 55,000 crore, and create around 4.9 lakh employment opportunities across coal-bearing states,” the Ministry said.