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Centre to set up high-level committee to address sugarcane farmers' issues

The Centre will form a high-level committee within a week to address sugarcane farmers' concerns in Maharashtra and Karnataka over pricing, recovery rates and sugar mill irregularities.

Sugar, sugarcane

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi held talks with sugarcane farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka on Monday, announcing a high-level committee to address pricing concerns and alleged irregularities by sugar mills

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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The Centre on Monday decided to set up a high-level joint committee within a week to address the grievances of sugarcane farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka, after nearly three hours of talks between two Union ministers and representatives of farmer bodies in the national capital.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi held detailed discussions at the Pusa campus with a delegation of farmers from the two major sugarcane-growing states. About 80-90 farmers from different organisations attended, along with state ministers.

With sugar mills set to begin crushing in the 2026-27 season, which started on October 1, farmers have sought a higher support price, citing rising production costs. They have also demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar be raised from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

 

In a statement issued after the meeting, Chouhan said the discussions covered ground-level issues, including discrepancies in recovery figures reported by mills, weighing, wastage, laboratory testing and crop insurance.

"Exploitation of farmers, who provide food, will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said, describing discrepancies in recovery rates, weight deductions and concealment of actual recovery figures by mills as highly sensitive matters.

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Rather than seeking immediate or piecemeal solutions, Chouhan said, it was essential to establish a transparent and scientific system so that no mill could infringe upon farmers' rights in future.

According to the official statement, the ministers announced the formation of a "special high-level joint committee within a week".

It will comprise representatives of the Centre, the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, farmers' organisations and sugar mills, besides subject-matter experts and scientists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sugarcane Sugarcane FRP farmers Maharashtra News Karnataka

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:10 PM IST