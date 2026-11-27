Centre urges states to sign 41 GW of pending clean power contracts
States need to identify their power requirements well in advance and sign more battery storage contracts along with clean energy, Union Minister Shripad Naik said
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India's federal government urged states on Friday to sign more contracts for 41 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity that has no buyers.
States need to identify their power requirements well in advance and sign more battery storage contracts along with clean energy, Shripad Naik, union minister of state for power and new and renewable energy, said at the State Power Ministers Conference in New Delhi.
The lack of battery energy storage resulted in states scrambling for power to meet their evening and night demand as the El Nino weather pattern pushed up consumption this year.
The unexpected surge in demand strained India's power system in September and October despite the country having surplus solar energy, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said at the conference.
Peak power demand of 271 GW in May was 11.6% higher than a year earlier, Agarwal said.
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"There were days we could barely meet their evening peak demand despite having surplus clean energy during the day," Agarwal said.
Naik also urged states to speed up payments tied to the acquisition of land for transmission projects, saying slow payments have led to huge delays.
Insufficient transmission capacity has forced India to curtail renewable power generation, which has wasted clean energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST