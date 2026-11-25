The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, according to a report in the Mint.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are jointly exploring ways to structure these interventions, the report said. Any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories, it added.

"In a category like antibiotics, we have oral tablets, injectables, and liquid formulations. Out of 30 antibiotics, perhaps only five may have an issue of high margins while the rest do not. We have to examine every category not just by therapy, but also by route of administration, while ensuring uninterrupted availability," Mint quoted an official as saying.

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India's (OPPI) director general, Anil Matai, said the industry was supportive of trade margin rationalisation across medicines, provided it was implemented in a balanced manner.

"We are supportive of Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for all medicines—including cardiology and diabetes drugs—provided it is a balanced approach that allows the industry to survive," Matai told Mint.

"The focus should be on areas where there is a genuine issue, such as high-value antibiotics where margins are excessively high, sometimes reaching 90%, and where misuse is occurring," he added.

The exercise follows the Supreme Court questioning why the Centre's trade margin restrictions were limited to cancer drugs and directing it to address excessive markups across other therapeutic segments.

In October, the Centre capped trade margins at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) on 137 non-scheduled cancer drugs. The measure, which came into effect on 9 November, reduced retail prices of the medicines by 70-93 per cent.

The latest consideration also comes amid growing demands from state drug regulators for action against excessive markups on medicines, medical devices and hospital consumables. Regulators in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have also written to the NPPA flagging high prices of medical devices, consumables and critical drugs, the Mint report stated.

In an October 5 letter, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration commissioner Roshan Jacob urged the NPPA to cap trade margins. Inspections across 214 hospital pharmacies in 22 medical colleges and 30 government and private hospitals had found pharmacies charging patients up to 67 times, or 6,623 per cent, more than their procurement costs across 167 life-saving medicines and medical devices.

The review has implications for India's $60-billion pharmaceutical industry, which is known as the pharmacy of the world for supplying low-cost generics and vaccines globally. It also comes amid increased scrutiny of the NPPA's pricing interventions and their implications for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Drug firms have raised concerns over the NPPA's increasing use of Paragraph 19 of the Drug (Price Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, which empowers the government to fix or revise prices in public interest under exceptional circumstances, Business Standard reported on November 22.

The NPPA has invoked the provision five times in 2026, including for the 30 per cent trade margin cap on cancer drugs and a one-time 50 per cent increase in the ceiling prices of cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin.

A key hurdle in assessing non-scheduled drugs is the absence of comprehensive market data. While the NPPA tracks retail pharmacy sales through third-party market researcher Pharmarack, some injectables and specialty drugs are supplied directly by manufacturers to hospitals, bypassing retail market audits.