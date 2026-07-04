CG Semi starts commercial production at G1 OSAT facility in Sanand

CG Semi Pvt Ltd (CG Semi) — a joint venture between Murugappa Group's CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Stars Microelectronics — on Saturday announced the commencement of commercial production at its G1 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand.

CG Semi is investing over ₹7,600 crore over five years to develop two OSAT facilities — G1 and G2. With commercial production now under way, CG Semi is positioned to serve customers across the globe. While G1 has now commenced commercial production, the second facility, G2, is under development and will significantly scale CG Semi’s production capacity once operational.

The G1 facility, inaugurated in August 2025, has a peak capacity of up to 300 million units per year. Since its inauguration, the facility has progressed through equipment installation, process stabilisation, workforce training, customer qualification, and quality readiness.

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, CG Power, said, “Today, this first shipment speaks louder than any words. It reflects the enormous belief behind these small chips and the combined effort of a remarkable team.”

The launch was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

CG Semi has built a strong talent foundation by bringing together semiconductor professionals with deep experience across assembly, packaging, and testing. The company has invested in training Indian engineers, operators, and technicians for high-volume OSAT operations, strengthening India’s semiconductor talent base.

Quality has been central to CG Semi’s operating model from day one. The G1 facility is equipped with high-yield production systems, robust process controls, manufacturing traceability, and in-house reliability and failure analysis capabilities.

CG Semi is one of India’s first dedicated Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test companies. Headquartered in Sanand, Gujarat, CG Semi provides turnkey solutions for semiconductor assembly and testing across traditional and advanced packages. The company serves applications across the automotive, defence, infrastructure, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors.