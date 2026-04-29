Chhattisgarh approves urban gas distribution policy 2026 for PNG rollout

Chhattisgarh has approved the Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026 to expand access to piped natural gas (PNG) in urban areas, reinforcing India’s transition towards cleaner fuels and wider city gas distribution (CGD) coverage. The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approved the policy at its meeting today.

The policy establishes a comprehensive framework for the phased expansion of CGD infrastructure across urban centres, with a focus on last-mile connectivity and the delivery of reliable, affordable, and environment-friendly fuel to households, commercial establishments, and industries.

It aligns with the Government of India’s objective of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix and complements the ongoing national rollout of CGD networks.

The policy is expected to facilitate the rapid and seamless expansion of gas supply through pipeline networks, enabling the development of a convenient, efficient, and future-ready urban fuel ecosystem. It is expected to promote clean energy adoption, diversify fuel consumption patterns, and accelerate the creation of pipeline infrastructure across the state.

The policy also aims to ensure the availability of clean and affordable natural gas, provide consumers with a cost-effective alternative to LPG, expand pipeline-based gas supply in urban areas, and strengthen gas infrastructure statewide.

By accelerating PNG rollout, the policy is expected to reduce dependence on conventional fuels such as LPG while enhancing efficiency in fuel distribution systems. PNG offers continuous supply, improved safety, and cost advantages, improving consumer convenience in urban settings. Increased adoption of natural gas will also contribute to lower emissions and improved air quality.

The initiative will promote clean energy, and is expected to attract large-scale investment and create new employment opportunities while improving environmental sustainability. The development of gas pipeline infrastructure is expected to create a multiplier effect across sectors such as construction, engineering, and urban services, while strengthening energy security.